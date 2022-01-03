FIFA 22 Headliners Tracker: all confirmed upgrades & win streaks

FIFA 22 Headliners has finally arrived, with Mbappe, Van Dijk, and Koulibaly leading a mouthwatering Ultimate Team promo squad⁠—here’s everything you need to know about the popular live FUT cards, including upgrades that have already landed, player win streaks, and plenty more.

EA SPORTS has finally unveiled this year’s Headliners squad, and the popular promo lineup has delivered again with some of the best cards we’ve seen in FIFA 22 so far.

Headliners has been one of the more interesting FUT promos since its original release in 2019, particularly due to its live status. These orange-branded cards will always stay ahead of their in-form upgrades, and will get extra boosts based on the on-field performances of their titular players.

Here’s the full list of all Headliners cards ⁠— from both Team 1 and 2 ⁠— as well as the next upgrades, how many wins each player has, future boosts, and more.

FIFA 22 Headliners upgrades: all players

Headliners cards always start out with decent boosts, a +1 over their base Ultimate Team cards, but have an incredible potential based on how their real-life players perform. That means they could even hit 99 by season’s end.

Below are all of the Headliners cards in FIFA 22 and their ratings.

Player Base Rating Current Rating Win streak 4 win upgrade? Kylian Mbappe 91 93 0/4 No Virgil Van Dijk 89 91 0/4 No Christopher Nkunku 81 89 0/4 No Kalidou Koulibaly 86 89 0/4 No Yannick Carrasco 84 88 1/4 No Giovanni Simeone 75 88 0/4 No Marcos Acuna 84 88 0/4 No Reece James 81 88 0/4 No Luis Diaz 80 87 0/4 No Julian Brandt 81 86 0/4 No Patrik Schick 79 85 0/4 No Antonio Candreva 79 85 0/4 No Aaron Ramsdale 74 85 0/4 No Ibrahim Sangare 80 86 0/4 No Téji Tedy Savanier 80 87 0/4 No Serge Gnabry 86 88 0/4 No

How do Headliners cards work?

Headliners upgrades are quite simple: if the live FIFA 22 players meet one of three conditions, based on real-life performances, they get an upgrade to their Ultimate Team stats for the rest of the year.

They get upgraded if the player:

Gets a new Team of the Week card

Earns a Player of the Match upgrade

Players’ team wins four games in a row (one-time)

Headliners can be upgraded four times before the end of the year, and always stay +1 rating ahead of whatever the player’s highest-rated TOTW card is at the time.

Dexerto will update this article every time a Headliner gets upgraded.

For other live FIFA 22 cards, head to our dedicated Ones to Watch tracker, or check out all the FUT promos coming this year on our calendar.