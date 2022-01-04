How to complete FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Mid Icon Upgrade SBC: Solutions & cost

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team is about to be stacked with plenty of legends as the repeatable Mid Icon Upgrade SBC has dropped. Find out how you can get one for yourself and how much it will set you back.

There are a few moments in every season of FIFA Ultimate Team that get the community genuinely hyped. We’ve already had the introduction of the Base Icon SBC, and now it’s the time of the Mid Icon version.

It does exactly what it says on the tin too. Each Icon has three distinct versions: Base, Mid, and Prime. Mid represents the second-best version of an Icon and usually comes loaded with a variety of high-rated stats. So without further ado, here’s how you can complete the Mid Icon Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Mid Icon Upgrade SBC solutions & requirements

Now, it goes without saying that a guaranteed Mid Icon is absolutely not going to come cheap. FIFA 22 wants several top-rated teams in the deal. As such, there are multiple ways you can go about completing each required squad.

Here are what we believe to be the best solutions for you to complete the SBC, and hopefully, you have some of the players already.

85-Rated squad requirements

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 60

85-Rated squad solution

85-rated squad requirements

TOTW players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 55

85-Rated squad solution

86-rated squad requirements

TOTW players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 50

86-Rated squad solution

87-rated squad requirements

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 45

87-Rated squad solution

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Mid Icon Upgrade SBC cost

As we mentioned above, completing this Mid Icon Upgrade SBC will not be on the cheap side. Given that there’s a 94 Ronaldo and 95 Pele available to ruin many Weekend League games, EA’s rated squads have slapped a premium on this SBC.

These are the estimated prices for each squad, and the SBC as a whole, according to FUTBIN:

PlayStation: 365-370K

365-370K Xbox: 380-385K

380-385K PC: 395-400K

All things considered, it could be much higher. Then again, this is the bizarre state of the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team transfer market at present.

