FIFA

HHezerS wins FIFA 21 Global Series EU Qualifier 2: final standings & results

Published: 25/Jan/2021 1:22

by Bill Cooney
Italian FIFA player Lucio ‘HHezerS’ Vecchione managed a massive comeback to win the second Global Series EU Qualifier, stamping his ticket to the European Playoffs later this year.

Between November 2020 to June 2021, every major region will have a number of qualifying spots up for grabs to reach their respective playoffs, and the second PS4 play-in tournament wrapped up on Jan. 24.

With $65,000 in total prize money on the line and a ton of Global Series points as well, players had plenty of reasons to fight their way through the double-elimination bracket, but in the end, only HHezerS would come out on top.

FIFA 21 Global Series EU Qualifier 2 Top 10 final standings

Place Player Earnings GS Points
1 HHezerS $15,000 1,500
2 Unsal $12,000 1,200
3 Tom $10,000 1,000
4 Denis $6,000 900
5 JRA $4,000 800
6 Adriman $4,000 800
7 Obrun2002 $2,000 700
8 ZaykaPoehali $2,000 700
9 aaygun96 $1,500 600
10 StefanoPinna $1,500 600

After falling to current ePremier League champion Thomas ‘Tom’ Leese in the upper bracket semi-finals, HHezerS swept through the losers bracket, even beating out Tom when the two met again in the Loser’s Final 4-1.

From there, it was on to face Unsal in the Grand Final. The Swede made his first few matches look easy, and was the one to send Tom down to the lower table, but HHezerS wouldn’t even give him time to catch his breath, snatching two dominant wins in a row to wrap things up.

FIFA 21 Global Series schedule
All the players who didn’t qualify this time around will still have three more tournaments to try their skills, and amass more Global Series points even if they don’t take the top spot.

Winning the qualifier outright isn’t required for qualification in the Playoffs either, it is an automatic ticket in, but players with enough GS Points can still make the cut as well.

All of this is an effort to reach the FIFA 21 eWorld Cup sometime this summer, where the best of the best will battle it out for bragging rights and hundreds of thousands of dollars in prize money. So, be sure to stick with Dexerto as we get further into the Global Series season for 2021.

CDL 2021 Stage 1 groups announced

Published: 25/Jan/2021 0:19 Updated: 25/Jan/2021 0:31

by Jacob Hale
The 2021 season of the Call of Duty League is about to kick-off and teams have just been locked into their groups following the Stage 1 group draw during the CDL Kickoff Classic on January 24.

The CDL Kickoff Classic marked the first time fans could see their favorite teams in action this year, with every franchise playing one match against fan-voted opponents between January 23-24.

Perhaps the most important part of the weekend was the CDL Stage 1 group draw, which saw teams pick out who they want their opponents to face throughout Stage 1 of the season.

Each stage consists of three Home Series tournaments as well as a Major, all of which feeds into the World Championship tournament at the end of the season — so how these groups play out could have huge implications on the rest of the year. Here’s how the group draw played out and how the unique drafting system all worked.

CDL 2021 Stage 1 groups

Group A Group B
Dallas Empire Atlanta FaZe
LA Thieves OpTic Chicago
Minnesota ROKKR Florida Mutineers
London Royal Ravens Toronto Ultra
New York Subliners LA Guerrillas
Seattle Surge Paris Legion

CDL 2021 Stage 1 group draw process

call of duty league 2021 dates announced
The 2021 season brings about a number of changes to the CDL.

The group draw selection took place on Sunday, January 24, in a format that left some fans a little confused.

The draw was described as a reverse-snake-draft format, with teams picking who wound up in the opposing group, starting with the top two seeds of the 2020 season, Dallas Empire and Atlanta FaZe.

Here’s how it worked:

  • Dallas picked the first team to be in Atlanta FaZe’s Stage 1 group — let’s call them Team 1.
  • Atlanta then picked a team to be in Dallas’ group — let’s call them Team 2.
  • Team 1 then picked another team to be in Dallas’ group.
  • Team 2 then picked a team to be in Atlanta’s group, and so on.

When was the group draw?

As mentioned, the group draw took place on Sunday, January 24. As revealed by the CDL, it was featured prior to the OpTic Chicago vs Los Angeles Thieves Kickoff match, which took place at 3pm PST (6pm EST/11pm GMT).

This has now set the stage for the first few events of the season, with the groups being shaken up for Stage 2. After the first Major, teams will go through the same process to decide Stage 2 groups, and for each Stage after that until Champs rolls around.

Be sure to keep up with all of the action on Dexerto, and follow us over on @DexertoIntel for on-the-pulse updates!