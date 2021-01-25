HHezerS wins FIFA 21 Global Series EU Qualifier 2: final standings & results

Italian FIFA player Lucio ‘HHezerS’ Vecchione managed a massive comeback to win the second Global Series EU Qualifier, stamping his ticket to the European Playoffs later this year.

Between November 2020 to June 2021, every major region will have a number of qualifying spots up for grabs to reach their respective playoffs, and the second PS4 play-in tournament wrapped up on Jan. 24.

With $65,000 in total prize money on the line and a ton of Global Series points as well, players had plenty of reasons to fight their way through the double-elimination bracket, but in the end, only HHezerS would come out on top.

Remember the name. There’s a new kid in town!@HHezerS7 🇮🇹 was unstoppable and is the newest PS4 European Champion! #FGS21 | @TurtleBeach pic.twitter.com/hHM49fCezp — EA FIFA esports (@EAFIFAesports) January 24, 2021

FIFA 21 Global Series EU Qualifier 2 Top 10 final standings

Place Player Earnings GS Points 1 HHezerS $15,000 1,500 2 Unsal $12,000 1,200 3 Tom $10,000 1,000 4 Denis $6,000 900 5 JRA $4,000 800 6 Adriman $4,000 800 7 Obrun2002 $2,000 700 8 ZaykaPoehali $2,000 700 9 aaygun96 $1,500 600 10 StefanoPinna $1,500 600

After falling to current ePremier League champion Thomas ‘Tom’ Leese in the upper bracket semi-finals, HHezerS swept through the losers bracket, even beating out Tom when the two met again in the Loser’s Final 4-1.

From there, it was on to face Unsal in the Grand Final. The Swede made his first few matches look easy, and was the one to send Tom down to the lower table, but HHezerS wouldn’t even give him time to catch his breath, snatching two dominant wins in a row to wrap things up.

All the players who didn’t qualify this time around will still have three more tournaments to try their skills, and amass more Global Series points even if they don’t take the top spot.

Winning the qualifier outright isn’t required for qualification in the Playoffs either, it is an automatic ticket in, but players with enough GS Points can still make the cut as well.

All of this is an effort to reach the FIFA 21 eWorld Cup sometime this summer, where the best of the best will battle it out for bragging rights and hundreds of thousands of dollars in prize money. So, be sure to stick with Dexerto as we get further into the Global Series season for 2021.