 Fnatic Harry hits back after FIFA 21 FGS ban, retires from pro play - Dexerto
FIFA

Fnatic Harry hits back after FIFA 21 FGS ban, retires from pro play

Published: 23/Jan/2021 6:03

by Andrew Amos
Harry Hesketh in prison outfit
YouTube: Harry Hesketh

FGS FIFA 21

Fnatic FIFA 21 star Harry ‘Harry’ Hesketh was banned for one FGS event by EA SPORTS over a joke he made to 14-year-old wonderkid Anders Vejrgang on stream. While he disagrees with the ban, he is taking it in his stride, and leaving pro play behind.

Harry, who has 700,000 subscribers on YouTube, has turned up the ante on content creation across 2020 and 2021. The former pro, who qualified for the World Cup in 2020 before it was canceled, has been on the up ever since he signed with Fnatic.

However, his pro play career has come crumbling down over one comment he made to Anders Vejrgang during a FUT Champions match.

“I made one distasteful comment right, I said ‘his fingers might be quick, but mine are longer,’ and made a reference to his mother. I know my UK base are going to be like ‘it’s a mom joke’ ⁠— don’t defend me. It’s a distasteful comment,” he said back in December.

EA SPORTS have handed him a ban for the FGS Europe Regional Qualifier on February 6. However, instead of coming back after the ban, he’s made up his mind to step back from professional FIFA over claims of double standards.

“It’s in EA’s power to ban you for anything. They can do what they want, when they want. It isn’t a defense, it isn’t me trying to get it overturned,” he said in a January 22 video.

“I got dealt the same severity of ban for a mom joke as racism. That’s just a stone cold fact. If this is the precedent you’re setting for pro players, in the next 24 hours, I could go out and get every single person that’s ever competed in FIFA on the world stage banned,” he then added.

He also apologized to Anders for the comments, although he questioned whether EA were going after him for a personal vendetta.

“No hate towards Anders. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. Please don’t do this. A revelation came to me after the stream. [EA] went to Anders and said ‘do you want an inquest into this stuff that happened on stream’ and they said no, because nothing happened.”

“The thing with EA that disheartens me a bit is the personal relationships. I get along with everyone I’ve met. I have zero personal vendettas against anyone I’ve met. I don’t know where it’s gone wrong, but it’s gone wrong somewhere.”

Harry’s retirement, according to him, comes with a big risk. Without competing, his three-year contract with Fnatic is in jeopardy. The bottom line financially might not be there, but his heart is all-in on content creation.

“I’m announcing my retirement from EA competitive events, effective immediately. This is the biggest risk of my life ⁠— if I’m not competing, I’m not competing with a team, so I’m deleting a three-year contract there.”

“My dream was to entertain, to interact with people, and be happy. The amount of messages I get per day…saying how much I’ve helped you all get through the times…that to me tops any trophy. That’s what I want to do, and if 2020 taught me anything, it’s to take risks.”

Fnatic are yet to officially drop Harry from their line-up.

League of Legends

LCS Lock In 2021 – Evil Geniuses, 100 Thieves top group stage

Published: 23/Jan/2021 3:35 Updated: 23/Jan/2021 3:49

by Andrew Amos
LCS Lock In 2021
Riot Games / Dexerto

LCS

The League of Legends’ LCS is underway with the 2021’s Lock In. North America’s 10 best teams lock horns for bragging rights ahead of the Spring Split. Here’s the LCS Lock In standings, schedule, results & more to stay in the loop!

  • FlyQuest take down Evil Geniuses in Josedeodo’s first game
  • 100 Thieves are back on top of Group A after beating GGS
  • Immortals vs FlyQuest next at 7PM PT / 10PM ET

LCS Lock In: Stream

The LCS Lock In tournament is the 2021 starter for League of Legends in North America. All 10 LCS teams will take part in the two-week competition that gives fans a taster of the year to come.

They’re not playing for pittance either. The winning team will take home $150,000 USD, and a lot of confidence heading into the start of Spring 2021 in February.

LCS Lock In 2021: Standings

Group A

Placements Team Games
1 100 Thieves 3 – 1
2 Team Liquid 3 – 1
3 TSM 2 – 2
4 Golden Guardians 1 – 3
5 CLG 1 – 3

Group B

Placements Team Games
1 Evil Geniuses 3 – 1
1 Cloud9 3 – 1
3 FlyQuest 2 – 2
4 Immortals 1 – 3
5 Dignitas 1 – 3

LCS Lock In 2021: Schedule & results

Groups Day 4: Friday, January 22

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Dignitas 0 – 1 Cloud9 3pm 6pm 11pm
Group A Golden Guardians 0 – 1 100 Thieves 4pm 7pm 12am (Jan 23)
Group B Evil Geniuses 0 – 1 FlyQuest 5pm 8pm 1am (Jan 23)
Group A Liquid 1 – 0 TSM 6pm 9pm 2am (Jan 23)
Group B Immortals 0 – 1 FlyQuest 7pm 10pm 3am (Jan 23)

Evil Geniuses, 100 Thieves finish on top in groups

The LCS Lock In 2021 playoffs have been decided, with Evil Geniuses and 100 Thieves getting the best of the bunch by finishing on top. It didn’t come easy though, with EG losing their first game of the event against FlyQuest.

FlyQuest made a huge resurgence with two wins to get off the bottom of Group B and make playoffs, all thanks to the debut of jungler Josedeodo. CLG and Dignitas failed to make the cut.

Groups Day 1: Friday, January 15

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A 100 Thieves 1 – 0 TSM 3pm 6pm 11pm
CLG 0 – 1 Liquid 4pm 7pm 12am (Jan 16)
Group B Cloud9 0 – 1 Evil Geniuses 5pm 8pm 1am (Jan 16)
Dignitas 1 – 0 FlyQuest 6pm 9pm 2am (Jan 16)
Group A Golden Guardians 1 – 0 CLG 7pm 10pm 3am (Jan 16)

Perkz’s Cloud9 debut doesn’t go as planned

The first day of LCK Lock In action didn’t go as planned for Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic and Cloud9, losing their first match of 2021 to Evil Geniuses. His 4/7/2 performance on Yone disappointed many, as Deftly shone on Kai’Sa.

100 Thieves’ new roster got off to a strong start against a new-look TSM, while CLG are 0-2 in 2021, losing to both Liquid and the rookie Golden Guardians lineup. Although they are without Broxah and Finn, the team failed to live up to their legacy.

Groups Day 2: Saturday, January 16

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Immortals 0 – 1 Evil Geniuses 1pm 4pm 9pm
Group A Golden Guardians 0 – 1 TSM 2pm 5pm 10pm
Group B Cloud9 1 – 0 FlyQuest 3pm 6pm 11pm
Immortals 1 – 0 Dignitas 4pm 7pm 12am (Jan 17)
Group A CLG 1 – 0 100 Thieves 5pm 8pm 1am (Jan 17)

Evil Geniuses remain flawless at Lock In

After 100 Thieves fell down to a weakened CLG, Evil Geniuses remain the only undefeated team at Lock In. Their win against Immortals was dominant off the back of another great performance from Deftly and IgNar in bot.

Cloud9 came back strong after their disappointing loss to Evil Geniuses against FlyQuest with a near-perfect game, only losing one tower. TSM (against Golden Guardians) and Immortals (against Dignitas) also posted wins.

Groups Day 3: Sunday, January 17

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Immortals 0 – 1 Cloud9 1pm 4pm 9pm
Group A Liquid 0 – 1 100 Thieves 2pm 5pm 10pm
Group B Dignitas 0 – 1 Evil Geniuses 3pm 6pm 11pm
Group A CLG 0 – 1 TSM 4pm 7pm 12am (Jan 18)
Golden Guardians – 1 Liquid 5pm 8pm 1am (Jan 18)

Evil Geniuses overtake Liquid to claim ‘favorites’ mantle

Evil Geniuses have extended their undefeated streak to the end of the opening weekend, defeating Dignitas to secure a 3-0 record. Their lead was helped along by a 100 Thieves upset win over Liquid, with Can ‘Closer’ Çelik and Victor ‘FBI’ Huang dictating the mid-game in their team’s second win.

On the other end of the spectrum, Counter Logic Gaming has become the first team eliminated from playoff contention early on Day 2.

The roster — which is missing Finn ‘Finn’ Wiestål and Mads ‘Broxah’ Brock-Pedersen due to visa issues — were punted after losing to arch-rivals TSM in a back and forth battle. Their 1-3 record leaves them without a chance to make finals.

Quarterfinals Day 1: Saturday, January 23

Match PT ET GMT
100 Thieves vs Immortals 1pm 4pm 9pm
TSM vs Cloud9 5pm 8pm 1am (Jan 24)

Quarterfinals Day 2: Sunday, January 24

Match PT ET GMT
Team Liquid vs FlyQuest 1pm 4pm 9pm
Evil Geniuses vs Golden Guardians 5pm 8pm 1am (Jan 24)

Semifinals Day 1: Friday, January 29

Match PT ET GMT
TBD vs TBD 3pm 6pm 11pm

Semifinals Day 2: Saturday, January 30

Match PT ET GMT
TBD vs TBD 1pm 4pm 9pm

Grand Finals: Sunday, January 31

Match PT ET GMT
TBD vs TBD 1pm 4pm 9pm