FIFA 22 update 9 patch notes: All traces of Russia removed

EA SPORTS have rolled out FIFA 22 title update 9 to scrub Russia-related content from Ultimate Team, Career Mode, and other game modes.

The developers announced back in March that both their NHL and FIFA game series would take a stand of “solidarity” with the people of Ukraine, following the invasion of Russia military forces in February.

In the pledge, Electronic Arts stated that they initiated the process of content removal, though traces – such as advertising boards for Russian oil firm Gazprom – were still found after the statement.

FIFA 22 update 9 removes more Russia content

That said, EA SPORTS has followed up rolling out a new patch for the PC version of the game to wipe the game clean of Russian clubs, kits, and other features.

Advertisement

Title Update #9 will soon be available for the PC (Origin/Steam) version of FIFA 22. Full TU Notes are available below.https://t.co/zK0tdeR7E5 — FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) April 13, 2022

Title update 9 was confirmed via their official social media channels, which included patch notes explaining the steps taken.

For PlayStation and Xbox players, they can expect to see the following changes next time their game needs an update (likely in the coming days):

FIFA 22 Update 9 patch notes

Favorite Club selection has been changed to PSG if the Russian national team or any other Russian team was previously selected.

Removed the Otkritie Bank Arena.

Removed the Russian national team and other Russian teams. Arena player and goalkeeper selections have been changed to PSG players if players from the Russian national team or any other Russian team were previously selected.



The Russian national team and other Russian teams are no longer available in any competition when starting a new career mode save. As a result, these teams will not be present in any competition and players cannot be offered a Russian national team management contract.

