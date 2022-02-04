 FIFA 22 makes major changes to Division Rivals: Season 4 update explained - Dexerto
FIFA 22 makes major changes to Division Rivals: Season 4 update explained

Published: 4/Feb/2022 4:16 Updated: 4/Feb/2022 3:55

by Andrew Amos
Chelsea celebrating in FIFA 22
EA SPORTS

FIFA 22 FIFA Ultimate Team

EA SPORTS have dropped big changes to FIFA 22 Division Rivals on February 3 ⁠— just in time for the Season 4 update. The update has abolished Ranks in each Division, and converted Intermediary Ranks into Checkpoints to save your progress.

Division Rivals has been contentious in FIFA 22 for more than one reason. After the Ultimate Team experience underwent a major overhaul for this year’s release with a seasonal progression system based on wins and losses rather than skill rating (until the very top).

However, the community felt the rewards offered didn’t reflect the amount of effort needed to stay on top, and an exodus began.

In the new year, EA SPORTS is, at least attempting to, address the mode’s problems in Season 4.

son celebrating in fifa
EA SPORTS
There’ll be no more Ranks in FIFA 22 Division Rivals — just one, unified Division.

The major change is the removal of Ranks in Division Rivals. This means no matter if you’re at the top or bottom of a Division, you’ll receive the same rewards.

There will also be extra Stages in Divisions 1-4 to reach some of the game’s higher ranks, making the grind to the top a bit harder.

However, the Checkpoints for safe progress will still remain. Intermediary Ranks will be converted into Checkpoints to ensure you won’t fall from the top of your Division to the bottom based on a bad day.

On top of that, rewards are being adjusted to be more balanced. The accomplishment of pushing to those top Divisions should feel like a bigger jump than it was with Ranks, with the rewards bolstered to justify it.

The changes have come into effect immediately with the launch of FIFA 22 Season 4 on Feb. 3. The first set of new Division Rivals rewards will drop on Feb. 10.

