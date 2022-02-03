How to get Mascots in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA SPORTS has revealed a new feature for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team – Mascots – and players have been left wondering how you get them.

FUT Club Owners are always looking for new content to engage with, and not only that, but many competing in the FUT Champs Weekend League also like to switch up how their stadium is designed.

Well, as of February 2, the game’s developers have revealed yet another tweak you can make. Mascots have been added for multiple clubs across the Premier League, Bundesliga, and other major leagues in Europe.

The announcement video shows off Mascots for Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, and other EA partner clubs.

FIFA 22 Mascot designs

There are a number of different Mascot designs available, as seen in the video below.

They're finally here. Perfect your Stadium atmosphere with Mascots. Available in #FUT today! pic.twitter.com/cJx7RwDCZi — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) February 3, 2022

The real question, though, is how do you get hold of one in FIFA 22?

How to get Mascots in FIFA 22

According to a FUT Watch code reveal, they will be included as a FUT Store bundle and can be purchased in-game.

It’s understood that Mascots will be part of the ever-changing Stadium Customization options in Ultimate Team, and can reportedly be purchased with in-game currency.

Load up FIFA 22. Select Ultimate Team. Purchase a Mascot. Head over to Stadium Customization. Choose the Mascot you wish to add to your ground. Confirm your selection.

The news post from EA SPORTS FIFA did specifically mention Ultimate Team as the mode of choice for Mascots, though there is a chance they will also appear in Career Mode, Pro Clubs, and others in the future.

For more FIFA 22 news, updates, and leaks – follow @FUTWatch on Twitter.