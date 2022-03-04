How to complete FIFA 22 Hany Mukhtar Squad Foundations SBC: solutions & cost

EA SPORTS released a new FIFA 22 Squad Foundations SBC card for MLS midfielder Hany Mukhtar. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

It’s not often you see an MLS player receive their own squad-building challenge. However, Nashville SC’s Hany Mukhtar is an exception, and his Squad Foundations card is a huge improvement on his standard one.

Not only does it have a +16 OVR rating, but it also has +20 Shooting, +16 Passing, +13 Dribbling, +12 Pace, and +12 Physicality. Just eye off that 99 Agility and Balance, as well as Stamina.

It’s an absolute steal at the price. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at all the details.

FIFA 22 Hany Mukhtar Squad Foundations SBC

Hany Mukhtar Squad Foundations in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Hany Mukhtar Squad Foundations SBC

FIFA 22 Squad Foundations SBCs are typically easier to complete than other squad-building challenges, but that doesn’t make them any less worthwhile. The true value lies in how cheap they are for what you get.

For example, you only need to submit one squad to unlock Hany Mukhtar’s Squad Foundations card, and it’s not too demanding. Here’s a list of all the requirements, followed by the cheapest solution we’ve found.

Hany Mukhtar

Number of players from Germany: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

FIFA 22 Hany Mukhtar Squad Foundations SBC cost

Hany Mukhtar Squad Foundations card is incredibly cheap to obtain for such a statically well-rounded card. It will only set you back 57,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 59,000 on Xbox, and 60,000 on Origin PC.

Just remember that the FUT Market is dynamic and ever-changing, which means these prices can fluctuate. So, if you want to snag it for the cheapest possible price, it would be wise to act now in case it increases.