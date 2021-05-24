FIFA 21 TOTW 35 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week - Dexerto

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 35 will be available in Ultimate Team before you know it, and if our predictions are right, there could be quite a few special cards involved.

Plenty of domestic leagues across Europe have now wrapped up, and only those with promotion and relegation processes still remain.

With campaigns coming to a close, some teams are saying goodbye to club icons. Manchester City are bidding farewell to Sergio Aguero, Liverpool said goodbye to Gini Wijnaldum, while both Lars and Sven Bender retired after 12 years in the Bundesliga.

Of these, Aguero should bag himself a Team of the Week after a brace in City’s 5-0 drubbing of Everton on the final day. So, with that in mind, let’s get into some more predictions.

On top of Aguero, this week we’re going with Robert Lewandowski, Sadio Mane, Gareth Bale, Keylor Navas, Luka Modric, and Nicolas Pepe as our top picks.

Lewandowski is almost certain to get a Recordbreakers card after he broke the Bundesliga record for goals in a single season with 41. Mane helped Liverpool qualify for the Champions League with a final day brace over Crystal Palace, while Navas kept a clean sheet as PSG fell just short in the Ligue 1 title race.

Aside from them, West Ham United’s Pablo Fornals is in with a shout after his final day brace against Southampton. Columbus Crew’s Lucas Zelarayan has kicked off the new MLS season in style and deserves an in-form as well.

FIFA 21 TOTW 35 Predictions | Team of the Week 35

GK: Brayan Cortes – Colo Colo – 71 → 77

GK: Keylor Navas – PSG – 87 → 89 → 91

LB: Hassane Kamara – Nice – 77 →84

LB: Andrew Robertson – Liverpool – 87 →89

CB: Omar Colley – Sampdoria – 74 → 80

CB: Robin Bormuth – Karlsruher SC – 68 → 76

CB: Sebastiaan Bornauw – FC Köln – 75 →82

CDM: Ever Banega – Al-Shabab – 83 →85→86→87

CM: Kristoffer Zachariassen – Rosenborg – 70 → 79

CM: Kristian Thorstvedt – Genk- 67 → 77

CM: Franck Kessie – AC Milan – 77 → 83

CM: Luka Modric – Real Madrid – 87 → 89

CAM: Lucas Zelarayan – Columbus Crew – 76 → 80

LM: Pablo Fornals – West Ham United – 79 →84

LM: Felipe Pires – Moreirense – 69 →76

RM: Nicolas Pepe – Arsenal – 82 →86→88

RM: Sang Hyub Lim – Pohang Steelers – 63 → 74

RW: Gareth Bale – Spurs – 83 → 85 → 87

RW: Sadio Mane – Liverpool – 90 → 91 → 92

LW: Diego Rossi – LAFC – 75 → 80

CF: Lars Stindl – Borussia Monchengladbach – 80 → 83 → 87

RF: Pedro Gonçalves – Sporting Lisbon – 76 → 81 → 84

ST: Robert Lewandowski (Recordbreakers) – 91 →92→93→95

ST: Sergio Aguero – Manchester City – 89 →91

ST: Alvaro Morata – Juventus – 82 →86→87→89

ST: Mergim Berisha – RB Salzburg – 69 → 77 →81

ST: Felipe Mora – Portland Timbers – 73 → 79 → 82

FIFA 21 TOTW 35 release time

As ever, these are the players and boosted ratings that we think should be in TOTW when it releases. They aren’t official, nor do we have any leaks.

We’ll only know if our predictions are spot on when EA drops TOTW 35 on Wednesday, May 26 at 6 PM. As always, if anything changes, check out our Twitter pages – UltimateTeamUK and FUTWatch – for updates.