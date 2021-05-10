FIFA 21 TOTW 33 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week - Dexerto

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 33 will soon be dropping into packs, and even though TOTS is going on, this could still be a nice little squad. So, let’s get into predictions.

The Team of the Season promo is still dominating FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, with new SBCs being added every few days, and new squads being released on Fridays.

Even though many player’s focus might be on TOTS, Team of the Week is still ongoing as well and has, for the last few weeks, brought some pretty nice and under-the-radar cards to Ultimate Team.

Soon enough, Team of the Week 33 will be in the spotlight, so, we’ve got a few predictions for who might make the cut.

Headlining our predictions this week are Marc-André ter Stegen, Ivan Rakitic, Victor Osimhen, Fikayo Tomori, and Callum Wilson. It’s a balanced spread this week.

Ter Stegen was imperious in Barcelona’s 0-0 draw with Atletico Madrid and deserves an upgrade after missing out on Team of the Season. Rakitic pulled the strings in Sevilla’s 2-2 with Real Madrid and similarly deserves a new card.

Elsewhere we’ve got a nod for Everton’s Ben Godfrey after he got an assist and clean sheet in a 1-0 win over West Ham. Similarly, Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze deserves a card for his performance against Sheffield united, while Nice’s Alexis Claude Maurice should grab his third in-form of the season.

FIFA 21 TOTW 33 Predictions | Team of the Week 33

GK: Marc-André ter Stegen – Barcelona – 90→92

GK: Maarten Stekelenburg – Ajax – 72→76

LB: Aaron Martin – Mainz – 75→78

LB: Vitaliy Mykolenko – Dynamo Kiev – 76→79

RB: Mario Fernandes – CSKA Moscow – 82→84→86

RB: Thierry Rendall Correia – Valencia – 72→75

CB: Artiz – Real Sociedad – 76→80

CB: Kevin Akpoguma – Hoffenheim – 73→78

CB: Ben Godfrey – Everton – 72→77

CB: Fikayo Tomori – AC Milan – 76→81

CB: Walker Zimmerman – Nashville SC – 73→78

CDM: Taras Stepanenko – Shakhtar Donetsk – 79→82

CM: Bruno Guimarães – Lyon – 78→83

CM: Eberechi Eze – Crystal Palace – 75→80

CM: Alexis Claude Maurice – Nice – 75→81→84→87

CM: Ivan Rakitic – Sevilla – 82→85

LM: Josip Brekalo – Wolfsburg – 76→82

LM: Vincenzo Grifo – Freiburg – 78→81

RM: Nahitan Nandez – Cagliari – 77→81

RM: Arjen Robben – FC Groningen – 80→83

RW: Nicolas Pepe – Arsenal – 82→86→88

LW: Jose Luis Morales – Levante – 79→82→84→87

LW: Sergi Canos – Brentford – 70→78→82

CAM: Lorenzo Pellegrini – Roma – 79→82→85

CF: Cristian Dajome – Vancouver Whitecaps – 69→76

ST: Victor Osimhen – Napoli – 79→82→85

ST: Callum Wilson – Newcastle United – 78→82→84→86

ST: Luis Muriel – Atalanta – 79→82→84→86→88

ST: Adam Armstrong – Blackburn Rovers – 73→79→82

ST: Dusan Vlahovic – Fiorentina – 70→78→83

ST: Guillaume Hoarau – FC Sion – 74→79

FIFA 21 TOTW 33 release time

As ever, the players who we’ve picked are just for our predictions. This isn’t the squad for Team of the Week 33. EA will have the final say on that.

We’ll find out if our predictions were spot on when the new TOTW cards drop into the pack on Wednesday, May 12 at 6 PM. However, if anything changes in the meantime, you’ll find updates on our Twitter accounts – @UltimateTeamUK and @FUTWatch.