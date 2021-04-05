FIFA 21 TOTW 28 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week - Dexerto

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 28 will soon be released in Ultimate Team, and after some surprise results, it could be an interesting lineup. So, let’s get into some predictions.

With April upon, many leagues around the globe are starting to ramp up to their final stretch. It’s that time of year where titles are decided, teams are relegated, and everyone starts thinking about summer tournaments.

After a brief international break, clubs across Europe have been back in action, trying to prepare themselves for the business end of the season. Title races in Spain and France are wide open, while Manchester City, Inter Milan, and Bayern Munich look to have wrapped things up in England, Italy, and Germany.

Players from each of these teams feature in our Team of the Week 28 predictions, which makes it quite a spicy set of cards.

This week, our predictions are headlined by Wissam Ben Yedder, Diogo Jota, Benjamin Mendy, Leon Goreztka, and Luis Muriel. So, there’s something for everyone.

All of them got on the scoresheet for their respective sides with Goreztka’s lone goal giving Bayern a seven-point cushion in the Bundesliga. Benjamin Mendy’s sole goal came in an impressive 2-0 win for City, but the clean sheet helps his cause for a TOTW card.

Additionally, we’ve got other goal-scoring fullbacks in Denzel Dumfries and Bruno Peres, while West Brom’s stunning 5-2 win over Chelsea is rewarded with a nod for Matheus Pereria.

FIFA 21 TOTW 28 Predictions | Team of the Week 28

GK: Marco Silvestri – Verona

GK: Mike Maignan – Lille

GK: Samir Handanovic – Inter Milan

RB: Denzel Dumfries – PSV

RB: Gio Di Lorenzo – Napoli

RB: Bruno Peres – Roma

LB: Benjamin Mendy – Manchester City

CB: Alvaro – Marseille

CDM: Grzegorz Krychowiak – Lokomotiv Moscow

CM: Adam Maher – FC Utrecht

CM: Oussama Tannane – VItesse Arnheim

CM: Richard Sánchez – Club America

CM: Leon Goretzka – Bayern Munich

CM: Ruben Vargas – FC Augsburg

CAM: Aaron Hunt – Hamburg

CAM: Matheus Pereria – West Brom

RM: Marcus Thuram – Borussia Monchengladbach

RM: Michaël Barreto – AC Ajaccio

RW: Steven Berguis – Feyernoord

LW: Diogo Jota – Liverpool

LW: Trezeguet – Aston Villa

ST: Wissam Ben Yedder – AS Monaco

ST: Luis Muriel – Atalanta

ST: Gerard Moreno – Villarreal

ST: Kasper Dolberg – Nice

ST: Iago Aspas – Celta Vigo

ST: Patson Daka – RB Salzburg

TOTW 27 Silver Stars prediction – Taxiarchis Fountas

As for a Silver Stars player this week, we can’t look any further than Taxiarchis Fountas. The Rapid Wien striker grabbed a hat-trick in an 8-1 demolition of Wolfsberger.

Given he’s already a 72-overall in FIFA 21, he could sneak into the main TOTW squad, but he’s already got some nice base stats and a slight boost would make him a silver star indeed.

🇬🇷 Taxiarchis Fountas vs Wolfsberger ✨ 68 Minutes

3 Goals

39 Touches

88.9% Pass Accuracy

1 Key Pass

2/2 Long Balls

1/1 Dribbles

4/5 Ground Duels

1 Tackle Fountas hat trick in Rapid Wien's 8-1 demolition sees him back on the scoresheet since October 💪🔥#WACSCR #GreeksAbroad pic.twitter.com/rrQOEDClxq — Hellas Football (@HellasFooty) April 4, 2021

FIFA 21 TOTW 28 release time

As ever, these are purely our predictions for TOTW 28 and EA will have the final say on things when the time comes.

That time will, of course, be a Wednesday. This week, Team of the Week will release on Wednesday, April 7 at 6 PM. In the meantime, we’ll have the latest updates on our Twitter accounts – @UltimateTeamUK and @FUTWatch.