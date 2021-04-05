FIFA 21 TOTW 28 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week - Dexerto

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 28 will soon be released in Ultimate Team, and after some surprise results, it could be an interesting lineup. So, let’s get into some predictions.
With April upon, many leagues around the globe are starting to ramp up to their final stretch. It’s that time of year where titles are decided, teams are relegated, and everyone starts thinking about summer tournaments.
After a brief international break, clubs across Europe have been back in action, trying to prepare themselves for the business end of the season. Title races in Spain and France are wide open, while Manchester City, Inter Milan, and Bayern Munich look to have wrapped things up in England, Italy, and Germany.
Players from each of these teams feature in our Team of the Week 28 predictions, which makes it quite a spicy set of cards.
This week, our predictions are headlined by Wissam Ben Yedder, Diogo Jota, Benjamin Mendy, Leon Goreztka, and Luis Muriel. So, there’s something for everyone.
All of them got on the scoresheet for their respective sides with Goreztka’s lone goal giving Bayern a seven-point cushion in the Bundesliga. Benjamin Mendy’s sole goal came in an impressive 2-0 win for City, but the clean sheet helps his cause for a TOTW card.
Additionally, we’ve got other goal-scoring fullbacks in Denzel Dumfries and Bruno Peres, while West Brom’s stunning 5-2 win over Chelsea is rewarded with a nod for Matheus Pereria.
FIFA 21 TOTW 28 Predictions | Team of the Week 28
- GK: Marco Silvestri – Verona
- GK: Mike Maignan – Lille
- GK: Samir Handanovic – Inter Milan
- RB: Denzel Dumfries – PSV
- RB: Gio Di Lorenzo – Napoli
- RB: Bruno Peres – Roma
- LB: Benjamin Mendy – Manchester City
- CB: Alvaro – Marseille
- CDM: Grzegorz Krychowiak – Lokomotiv Moscow
- CM: Adam Maher – FC Utrecht
- CM: Oussama Tannane – VItesse Arnheim
- CM: Richard Sánchez – Club America
- CM: Leon Goretzka – Bayern Munich
- CM: Ruben Vargas – FC Augsburg
- CAM: Aaron Hunt – Hamburg
- CAM: Matheus Pereria – West Brom
- RM: Marcus Thuram – Borussia Monchengladbach
- RM: Michaël Barreto – AC Ajaccio
- RW: Steven Berguis – Feyernoord
- LW: Diogo Jota – Liverpool
- LW: Trezeguet – Aston Villa
- ST: Wissam Ben Yedder – AS Monaco
- ST: Luis Muriel – Atalanta
- ST: Gerard Moreno – Villarreal
- ST: Kasper Dolberg – Nice
- ST: Iago Aspas – Celta Vigo
- ST: Patson Daka – RB Salzburg
TOTW 27 Silver Stars prediction – Taxiarchis Fountas
As for a Silver Stars player this week, we can’t look any further than Taxiarchis Fountas. The Rapid Wien striker grabbed a hat-trick in an 8-1 demolition of Wolfsberger.
Given he’s already a 72-overall in FIFA 21, he could sneak into the main TOTW squad, but he’s already got some nice base stats and a slight boost would make him a silver star indeed.
🇬🇷 Taxiarchis Fountas vs Wolfsberger ✨
68 Minutes
3 Goals
39 Touches
88.9% Pass Accuracy
1 Key Pass
2/2 Long Balls
1/1 Dribbles
4/5 Ground Duels
1 Tackle
Fountas hat trick in Rapid Wien's 8-1 demolition sees him back on the scoresheet since October 💪🔥#WACSCR #GreeksAbroad pic.twitter.com/rrQOEDClxq
— Hellas Football (@HellasFooty) April 4, 2021
FIFA 21 TOTW 28 release time
As ever, these are purely our predictions for TOTW 28 and EA will have the final say on things when the time comes.
That time will, of course, be a Wednesday. This week, Team of the Week will release on Wednesday, April 7 at 6 PM. In the meantime, we’ll have the latest updates on our Twitter accounts – @UltimateTeamUK and @FUTWatch.
