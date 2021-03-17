The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 25, is now on its way in Ultimate Team — here’s everything we know about the next in-form team of 2021, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.
Here comes the king: Ronaldo is in line for his fourth in-form.
The Portuguese powerhouse was at his scintillating best against Cagliari, smashing a first-half perfect hat-trick past the struggling Sardinian squad in a 3–1 win. The Juventus poacher will likely also be joined by fellow world-beater Kevin De Bruyne, who pulled the strings as City crushed Southampton.
The Belgian maestro struck twice in a 5–2 dismantling. The City win puts the sky blues all but out of reach with a 14 point buffer atop the Premier League standings.
Outside of these big hitters, however, the new TOTW isn’t looking that stacked. Joao Cancelo, Thomas Muller, and Luis Alberto are also in line for possible upgrades, but outside of these top-rated players, it could be a barebones week.
Here’s everything we know about the mid-week FIFA 21 promo so far, including when the Team of the Week lineup will drop, and Dexerto’s weekly predictions.
Team of the Week 25 start time
On March 17, FIFA publishers EA will release the twenty-fifth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 25 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time).
That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm ET, 4am AEDT for those around the world.
These boosted TOTW 25 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.
FIFA 21 Team of the Week 25 leaks
So far, EA SPORTS hasn’t let any early Team of the Week 25 cards slip — the last time they accidentally pushed out upgrades early was TOTW 7, and more recently 10. The last two months have been fairly sparse in that regard.
If any leaks drop ahead of the official TOTW 25 reveal, we’ll keep you updated.
Our FIFA 21 TOTW 25 predictions
While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 25 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.
Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:
- David Soria – Getafe
- Illan Meslier – Leeds United
- Filip Mladenovic – Legia Warszawa
- Matthew Sorinola – MK Dons
- Joao Cancelo – Manchester City
- Diogo Goncalves – Benfica
- German Sanchez – Granada
- Gernot Trauner – LASK
- Serhiy Sydorchuk – Dynamo Kiev
- Mario Pasalic – Atalanta
- Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City
- Mattias Svanberg – Bologna
- Mateus Tete – Shakhtar Donetsk
- Marco Richter – Augsburg
- Dwight McNeil – Burnley
- Henry Onyekuru – Galatasaray
- Thomas Muller – Bayern Munich
- Luis Alberto – Lazio
- Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus
- Kelechi Iheanacho – Leicester City
- Wout Weghorst – Wolfsburg
- Dusan Vlahovic – Fiorentina
- Bafetimbi Gomis – Al Hilal
- Mikael Uhre – Brondby
- Serdar Dursun – SV Darmstadt 98
- Kane Hemmings – Burton Albion
So, there you have it — Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 25.
Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!