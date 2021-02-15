Logo
FIFA 21 TOTW 21 predictions: Aubameyang, Lukaku, Mendy

Published: 15/Feb/2021 14:31 Updated: 15/Feb/2021 14:35

by Connor Bennett
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with a FIFA 21 TOTW Card in TOTW 21 predictions
Graphics: EA SPORTS

EA SPORTS will soon be dropping Team of the Week 21 into FIFA 21 and after some flying performances, it’s looking like one of the best teams yet. 

The annual Future Stars promo is underway in FIFA 21, shining a light on some of the rising talents in world football. The promo has provided some nice cards, Squad Building Challenges, and brought back the Academy Objectives too. 

Though, the bedrock of FIFA promos that is Team of the Week is on the horizon once again. And again, EA have got a tricky job with who they’re picking given there have been some stellar performances across the globe.

Though, without any further ado, let’s get into the predictions for this week’s set of new cards. 

Lukaku could collect his third upgrade card of FIFA 21 with an in-form this week.
EA SPORTS
Lukaku could collect another FIFA 21 in-form this week.

Headlining our predictions this week are Ilkay Gundogan, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferland Mendy, and Romelu Lukaku. It’s not all about the attacking talent this week, but there are some decent forwards who could make it. 

Gundogan was named January Player of the Month in the Premier League but continued his red hot form for Manchester City while Aubameyang tore Leeds apart with a hat-trick on his return to action.

Elsewhere, we’ve given nods to Emi Martinez for his heroics for Aston Villa, Trincao for bagging two goals for Barcelona, as well as a shout for Watford’s Ismalia Sarr who run riot in a 6-0 win over Bristol City. 

FIFA 21 TOTW 21 Predictions | Team of the Week 21

  • GK: Emi Martinez – Aston Villa
  • GK: Alex Meret – Napoli
  • LB: Ferland Mendy – Real Madrid
  • RB: Matt Lowton – Burnley
  • CB: Diego Carlos – Sevilla
  • CB: Shakodran Mustafi – Schlalke 
  • CB: Sebastian Coates – Sporting Lisbon
  • CDM: Marcos Llorente – Atletico Madrid
  • CDM: Wilfred Ndidi – Leicester City
  • CM: Jordan Veretout – Roma
  • CM: Ilkay Gundogan – Manchester City
  • CM: Josh Dasilva – Brentford
  • CAM: Kyoung Rok Choi – Karlsruher SC
  • CAM: Éver Banega – Al Shabab
  • LM: Aiden McGeady – Sunderland
  • RM: Ismaïla Sarr – Watford
  • RW: Trincao – Barcelona
  • CF: Davy Klaassen – Ajax
  • ST: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Arsenal
  • ST: Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan
  • ST: Odsonne Edouard – Celtic
  • ST: Josh Maja – Fulham 
  • ST: Youssouf Niakate – Al Wehda
  • ST: Charlie Wyke – Sunderland

TOTW 21 Silver Stars prediction – Gelson Dala

In terms of a Silver Stars prediction, we’ve gone for Angolan winger Gelson Dala.

The 24-year-old, who is a 74-rated silver in FIFA 21, helped Rio Ave to a 3-1 win over Guimaraes, bagging a goal, an assist, and won Man of the Match honors. 

Obviously, these are purely our predictions for TOTW 21 and aren’t official. Just like last week, EA might scupper some of our predictions by including them in the Future Stars promo. 

Though, we don’t have to wait all that long anyway. Team of the Week 21 will be released on Wednesday, February 17 at 6 pm GMT.

FIFA 21 star Anders Vejrgang finally loses after 536 game unbeaten FUT Champs run

Published: 14/Feb/2021 11:22 Updated: 14/Feb/2021 16:27

by Joe Craven
Anders Vejrgang next to FIFA 21 FUT Champs
EA/RedBull Leipzig

Anders Vejrgang, FIFA 21 pro player for Bundesliga outfit Red Bull Leipzig, has finally lost a game on FUT Champions Weekend League after a mind-blowing 536 wins in a row. 

The story of Anders Vejrgang – the Danish fourteen-year-old racking up unbeaten Weekend League after unbeaten Weekend League – has impressed FIFA players across the globe since the game dropped back in October.

He has become well known as one of the world’s best players, a feat made even more remarkable given the fact he is just 14-years-old.

However, on February 13, over 4 months since the game released, he finally came unstuck in a FUT Champions match, falling to a 5-1 defeat after 536 consecutive wins.

The 14-year-old initially looked on track for another unbeaten weekend, making his way to a 26-0 start. It wasn’t to be though, with Anders coming up against a formidable team in his 27th match.

The opponent was boasting Neymar and Pele among others, but it was to be Brazilian ICON who would signal the end for Anders’ unbeaten record.

Despite being just 0-1 down at half time, the Dane’s opponent pulled away in the second half, sitting at 3-1 up in the 85th minute. With Anders pouring forward to try and salvage extra time, a quick double from Neymar and Pele put the final nails in the coffin, resigning Anders to a 5-1 defeat.

Following the defeat, Anders didn’t seem to have a lot to say, opting instead to go back through his match and rewatch the key moments.

A number of other pro players tweeted their support for Anders, congratulating him on such a remarkable run at such a young age.

Swedish pro player Boras was one to vocalize his thoughts, saying: “536 wins in a row. Five, three, six. Taste that. The jaws dropped at 200 wins. He almost tripled that. No pro has ever been close in the 5-year history of FUT Champions. And he started the streak at age of 14. You are destined for greatness.”

Others, like Harry Hesketh and Kurt0411, joined the outpouring of congratulations for the young star. It’s obviously a disappointing moment for Anders, but 536 consecutive wins is a jaw-dropping accomplishment, regardless of how it came to an end.

Whether he continues his FUT Champs series from here on out appears to be up in the air, but Anders certainly looks destined for great things in competitive FIFA.