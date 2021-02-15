FIFA 21 TOTW 21 predictions: Aubameyang, Lukaku, Mendy

EA SPORTS will soon be dropping Team of the Week 21 into FIFA 21 and after some flying performances, it’s looking like one of the best teams yet.

The annual Future Stars promo is underway in FIFA 21, shining a light on some of the rising talents in world football. The promo has provided some nice cards, Squad Building Challenges, and brought back the Academy Objectives too.

Though, the bedrock of FIFA promos that is Team of the Week is on the horizon once again. And again, EA have got a tricky job with who they’re picking given there have been some stellar performances across the globe.

Though, without any further ado, let’s get into the predictions for this week’s set of new cards.

Headlining our predictions this week are Ilkay Gundogan, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferland Mendy, and Romelu Lukaku. It’s not all about the attacking talent this week, but there are some decent forwards who could make it.

Gundogan was named January Player of the Month in the Premier League but continued his red hot form for Manchester City while Aubameyang tore Leeds apart with a hat-trick on his return to action.

Elsewhere, we’ve given nods to Emi Martinez for his heroics for Aston Villa, Trincao for bagging two goals for Barcelona, as well as a shout for Watford’s Ismalia Sarr who run riot in a 6-0 win over Bristol City.

GK: Emi Martinez – Aston Villa

GK: Alex Meret – Napoli

LB: Ferland Mendy – Real Madrid

RB: Matt Lowton – Burnley

CB: Diego Carlos – Sevilla

CB: Shakodran Mustafi – Schlalke

CB: Sebastian Coates – Sporting Lisbon

CDM: Marcos Llorente – Atletico Madrid

CDM: Wilfred Ndidi – Leicester City

CM: Jordan Veretout – Roma

CM: Ilkay Gundogan – Manchester City

CM: Josh Dasilva – Brentford

CAM: Kyoung Rok Choi – Karlsruher SC

CAM: Éver Banega – Al Shabab

LM: Aiden McGeady – Sunderland

RM: Ismaïla Sarr – Watford

RW: Trincao – Barcelona

CF: Davy Klaassen – Ajax

ST: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Arsenal

ST: Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan

ST: Odsonne Edouard – Celtic

ST: Josh Maja – Fulham

ST: Youssouf Niakate – Al Wehda

ST: Charlie Wyke – Sunderland

TOTW 21 Silver Stars prediction – Gelson Dala

In terms of a Silver Stars prediction, we’ve gone for Angolan winger Gelson Dala.

The 24-year-old, who is a 74-rated silver in FIFA 21, helped Rio Ave to a 3-1 win over Guimaraes, bagging a goal, an assist, and won Man of the Match honors.

Está eleito o Sagres Man Of The Match do #VSCRAFC 👏 Gelson Dala fez as duas assistências que deram origem aos primeiros golos, e ainda foi a tempo de marcar um da sua própria autoria 🔥 Parabéns Dala 👌#RAFC #LigaNOS #muitonossosemigual pic.twitter.com/UFdE7bfPPp — Rio Ave FC (@RioAve_FC) February 14, 2021

Obviously, these are purely our predictions for TOTW 21 and aren’t official. Just like last week, EA might scupper some of our predictions by including them in the Future Stars promo.

Though, we don’t have to wait all that long anyway. Team of the Week 21 will be released on Wednesday, February 17 at 6 pm GMT.