FIFA 21 Summer Stars Team 2 countdown: Start time, leaks, predictions, more

EA SPORTS will soon be dropping Summer Stars Team 2 into FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, so, here’s what you need to know.

The international tournaments that have finally taken place this summer are fast approaching their conclusions. England are threatening to bring football home in their first-ever European Championship final against Italy, while it’s Brazil vs Argentina for the right to lift the Copa America.

In terms of FIFA, that means the Summer Stars promo should also be coming to its endpoint as well, but that won’t be until after EA have released Team 2 into Ultimate Team.

Who is going to make for that squad, however? Well, here’s what we know, as well as a few predictions.

When is Summer Stars Team 2 out?

As it was with Team 1, the Summer Stars promo is one of those where we see major updates on a Friday, which this time comes just before both tournaments play their final matches.

That means that new content, including cards, objectives, and squad building challenges will be dropping on July 9, at 6 pm BST.

We don’t know if there will be any special packs or offers in the Ultimate Team pack section, so you’ll just have to keep an eye out for those.

With the first crop of players and Team 1, EA dropped some pretty big cards into FUT. The 99-Messi, 99-Ronaldo, and 98-De Bruyne have caused some serious damage in matches already. Plus, the other boosted cards for Richarlison, Laporte, Isak, and Locatelli are also ridiculous.

We should see some equally top-tier cards this time around too, with some big players getting a boost. In terms of predictions, we’re fancying Jordan Pickford, Neymar, Joakim Maehle, and Pedri to be among those.

Summer Stars Team 2 predictions

GK: Jordan Pickford – Everton/England

LWB: Joakim Maehle – Atalanta/Denmark

LB: Luke Shaw – Manchester United/England

CB: Manuel Akanji – Borussia Dortmund/Switzerland

CB: Thiago Silva – Chelsea/Brazil

CM: Pedri – Barcelona/Spain

CM: Nico Barella – Inter Milan/Italy

CM: Rodrigo De Paul – Udinese/Argentina

CM: Renato Sanches – Lille/Portugal

RW: Federico Chiesa – Juventus/Italy

LW: Raheem Sterling – Manchester City/England

CAM: Gini Wijnaldum – Liverpool/Netherlands

CF: Mikkel Damsgaard – Sampdoria/Denmark

ST: Neymar – PSG/Brazil

ST: Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan/Belgium

Summer Stars Team 2 leaks

In terms of leaks, there haven’t been any credible ones floated out for Team 2 as of writing.

If anything changes, well, we’ll update this article with them!

That’s everything you need to know about Summer Stars Team 2, for now.

