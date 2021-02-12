 Cyberpunk 2077, Witcher 3 source codes fetch $7m on dark web - Dexerto
Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3 source codes reportedly fetch $7m in dark web sale

Published: 12/Feb/2021 1:26 Updated: 12/Feb/2021 1:31

by Isaac McIntyre
CD Projekt Red
CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red CyberPunk 2077 The Witcher 3

The game source codes for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 have sold for a reported $7 million in a dark web sale, just days after hackers threatened to share the leaked data online if CD Projekt Red didn’t “pay up.”

The underground sale ⁠— which saw game source codes for Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3, and Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales trade hands ⁠— was done behind closed doors, after the hackers originally announced they would be auctioning off the hacked data to the highest bidder.

Cybersecurity firm Kela confirmed the auction had been closed on Feb. 11, after the CDPR hackers received “a satisfying offer” from “outside the forum.”

Well-known data security source vx-underground also confirmed the sale.

Files relating to “accounting, administration, legal, HR, investor relations, and more” were allegedly included in the original leak. It is unclear whether these files were also sold off to the unknown bidder as part of the alleged $7m deal.

The huge sale did include an undeclared new version of The Witcher 3 which included raytracing; “dumps of internal documents” and CD Projekt Red’s offenses were too. The auction was originally penned to begin at $1 million USD, through Bitcoin. There were expectations the bidding would last around 48 hours.

Source codes for CDPR’s spinoff Witcher card game “Gwent” were also leaked earlier this week, for free. These included assets, caches, and Test framework files.

The dark web sale fetched a reported $7m USD behind closed doors.

The dark web sale happened just days after CD Projekt Red declared they would “not give in to the demands nor negotiate with the actor.”

It was first publicly revealed there had been a security breach when the Cyberpunk 2077 developers took to Twitter on Feb. 9 to confirm the leak. They posted a short statement, as well as the “ransom” letter sent from the source code hackers.

“Hello CD PROJECKT!! Your [sic] have been EPICALLY pwned!!” the note read. “We have dumped FULL copies of the source codes from your Perforce servers for Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3, Gwent, and the unreleased version of Witcher 3!! We have dumped all your documents… [and] encrypted all your servers.”

“If we will not come to an agreement, then your source codes will be sold or leaked online and your documents will be sent to our contacts in gaming journalism.”

Multiple versions of The Witcher 3 — including an unannounced RTX release — were also included in the huge February 11 sale.

The Polish-based Cyberpunk 2077 game studio ⁠— who have been under the pump for the failed launch of their 2020 title ⁠— refused to bow to the hackers’ demands. As a result, the leaked game source code seems to have now been sold.

Though the CD Projekt Red hackers have not officially been named, a security researcher told The Verge it involved the use of the HelloKitty ransomware. This was last used to hack Brazilian power company CEMIG late last year.

CDPR has confirmed they are working with law enforcement to “shed further light” on the breach. There have been no further updates from the studio.

GTA

GTA RP streamer goes viral after hilariously mocking Cyberpunk 2077 glitches

Published: 8/Feb/2021 10:13

by Connor Bennett
Johnny Silverhand in GTA RP and Cyberpunk
Twitch: Burn/CD Projekt Red

GTA RP

Twitch streamer Burn has managed to gain some serious attention after perfectly mocking Cyberpunk 2077’s issues inside of GTA RP. 

Despite a near decade-long wait, and a tonne of hype, Cyberpunk 2077’s launch was marred by the game having a laundry list of issues from unusual bugs, to textures not loading, and even missions being ruined.

CD Projekt Red have rolled out a good few updates to address some of the issues, but the internet has already had its fun at their expense with some ruthless memes.

Now, with streamers diving back into GTA RP, one has decided to play as Cyberpunk’s Johnny Silverhand and bring the game’s problems to Los Santos, and it’s pretty hilarious. 

CD Projekt Red
Major Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves portrays Johnny Silverhand in 2077.

It comes from Twitch streamer Burn, who has almost 35,000 followers on the platform. He took on the role of Cyberpunk’s anti-hero, kicking it off with a perfect recreation of him. 

Running into different streamers in GTA RP, Burn used the custom animations to perfectly mock the game’s issues – pretending to get in a car while sitting next to it, and then glitching out when players drove away. 

He’d even duck down when getting a ride of fellow players to further add to the hilarity, making it look like he’d disappeared. 

Though, it was running into xQc that gave him a big moment in the spotlight, and he didn’t disappoint. Burn constantly put himself in a T-pose – a common Cyberpunk glitch, and sputtered when he talked.

That left the popular Canadian streamer in hysterics, laughing at how well he’d recreated the bugs. 

Burn’s best highlights quickly garnered him plenty of attention as a couple of thousand viewers tuned in. He typically streams to only a handful of people, according to Twitch stats. 

Given that he’s quickly become a popular character in No Pixel’s GTA RP server, Burn’s Johnny Silverhand will surely stick around, and likely get even funnier over time.