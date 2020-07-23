FIFA 21 reveal trailer shows off new FUT Ambassadors

EA SPORTS have finally unveiled the reveal trailer for FIFA 21, showing off new game features for the very first time.

The online community might have thought EA Play was going to be the time and place for this. However, that turned out not to be the case. Just a crossover trailer with Madden 21 was the main attraction on that occasion for next-gen consoles.

Those left a little disappointed back in June when that event came to a close will be delighted to see what's been packed into the July 23 trailer. There's so much to talk about.

We have linked the trailer below, so you can take a look.

FIFA 21 reveal trailer

FUT 21 Ambassadors announced

When the livestream countdown first appeared on screens, many jumped over to the page source code where it was stated Mbappe would play the leading role in the game's branding.

Three other names also featured in the code and those will be the Ambassadors of FIFA 21 Ultimate Team for the franchise's first game on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles.

These include Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix, and Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.

FIFA 21 release date

The Standard Edition is expected to drop on Xbox One, PC, and PS4 on October 9, with the other bonus editions allowing players to access the game three days earlier than the rest.

There are three different editions for players to choose from. These include: Standard Edition, Champions Edition, and Ultimate Edition. These all have Kylian Mbappe on the cover.

Each design is a little different, however, as you can see above.

Exclusive partnerships

Just like any other title in the series, this title has a series of exclusive partnerships.

EA SPORTS have previously announced deals with Liverpool, Real Madrid, and even La Liga as a whole, which means each of those will probably deliver exclusive content in the upcoming game.