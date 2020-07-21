EA SPORTS haven't yet introduced players to the FIFA 21 cover stars, although it appears members of the community have beaten them to the punch and spotted the details early.

There had been reports coming out of France that suggested Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain would be the cover star, following his involvement in the first-look trailer at EA Play, and the leak reported on July 21 appears to suggest that will be the case.

The French goalscoring machine was one of four names revealed, with Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, and Atletico Madrid all getting representation, if it turns out to be accurate.

FIFA 21 cover stars: Mbappe, Alexander-Arnold, Felix, Haaland

The leak, as seen below, states that Mbappe, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joao Felix, and Erling Haaland have been selected as the four players to spearhead EA's branding for the next title.

It's not actually a data mine or an inside source close to the developers that have spilt the beans, though. Anybody could have found these names if they were in the right place at the right time.

The screenshot above was sent to us by reader ChrissyG_x, who stated the source code of a trailer page on YouTube reveals those names. However, the names have since been removed.

FIFA 21 reveal trailer date confirmed

The official EA SPORTS FIFA page on YouTube stated July 23 will be the day they press play on the first FIFA-only promo video.

This news comes just hours after players noticed hashtags on Twitter had been given official FIFA 21 icons, as seen below. These included Ultimate Team related phrases like FUT, as well as "Win As One" which could turn out to be the official slogan for the title.

While we don't have any official reveal trailer just yet, based on this, it looks like four big players in the world of football are set to feature across the game cases and Ultimate Team loading screens – like other years gone by.

Now, all eyes turn to EA SPORTS to see who they officially announce as their cover stars. These four would be popular picks, no doubt about it.