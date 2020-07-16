FIFA 21: EA SPORTS agree exclusive deal with Real Madrid until 2025

EA SPORTS have secured a brand new partnership with Real Madrid, making the publisher the official video game sponsor of the 13 times Champions League winners for the next five years.

While many players will be counting the days until EA releases more info in relation to their next flagship title, they can now do so in the confidence that Konami haven't poached the kits, stadium, or any other exclusive content for PES 2021.

Advertisement

This has happened in previous years with other world giants, such as Juventus and Barcelona.

The partnership was announced on July 16, along with an official trailer to celebrate not just the content of the past created between the two parties, but also toasting to the future as well.

Advertisement

5⃣ more years!@EASPORTSFIFA will be the Official Video Gaming Partner of @realmadrid until 2025🤝✍️🎮⚽️ pic.twitter.com/tfrbBoqFPi — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) July 16, 2020

Now, players may be wondering what this exactly means for FIFA 21, and the answers are simple.

Just like other clubs that are locked into exclusive partnerships with EA SPORTS, we can expect to see the very best player star heads in the next game, closer access to inside the famous Santiago Bernabéu stadium, and perhaps a few surprises that may be announced later down the line.

Read More: First look at Liverpool in FIFA 21 revealed

Following EA Play in June, the developers revealed the weeks and months before FIFA 21's big release will be split up into different announcements. These include news on Volta, Career Mode, gameplay, Pro Clubs, and of course Ultimate Team as well. So, we may learn more about the benefits of this deal during one of those 'first look' videos.

Advertisement

They also revealed release information for EA Access, and a new system that will allow players to have their progress carry over from current-gen to next-gen consoles, when the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X finally release this Holiday season.

With Real Madrid, and their league – La Liga – penning new deals with EA SPORTS recently, we could see even more similar announcements made for Premier League and Serie A teams made soon as well. We'll just have to wait and see.

FIFA 21 will be released on October 9, 2020, on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 platforms.