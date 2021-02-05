We’ve seen the best players of today in Team of the Year, and now ⁠— as always ⁠— EA SPORTS is taking FIFA 21 players forward with a look into the possible stars of tomorrow: the “Future Stars” promo is just around the corner in Ultimate Team.

Messi, Ronaldo, Lewandowski. These are some of the many superstars who rule the modern football world, but who is destined to take their place?

Each year, EA SPORTS tips a new bunch of bright young stars, eager-eyed and already proving themselves out on the pitch, that could ascend to world-class status. Some have in the past too: FIFA 21 cover stars Kylian Mbappé, Erling Håland, and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all shot to stardom, to name just a few.

That ‘look forward’ is the popular FUT promo “Future Stars.”

With TOTY in full swing, EA has now confirmed the start date and time of the “Future Stars” promo. Without further ado, here’s what we know about Future Stars 2021 so far.

When does Future Stars 2021 begin?

After widespread speculation on the event’s release date, EA has finally revealed the start date and time for FIFA 21’s “Future Stars”.

The event will arrive on February 5 at 6 PM GMT, so make sure you’re ready and prepared for the promo to begin.

FIFA 21 Future Stars leaks

As of yet, there have been no leaks on which players will feature in the “Future Stars” promo. However, EA’s latest tweet on the event teases fans with an image that contains some small clues on who to expect.

Although the image doesn’t give us a lot of information, it’s enough to make some educated predictions. Keep in mind, we’ll be sure to update this article with any leaks that become available before the start of the event.

Future Stars: who makes 2021 promo team?

EA begins the search for Future Stars

On February 2, EA Sports asked players on Twitter to vote for the nationality their FUT Future Star “talent scout” should focus on for the upcoming SBC.

Brazil, England, France, and Germany are the choices, and at the time of writing the English have a definite advantage in the poll, which goes for another 24 hours.

FUT #FutureStars are almost here. We are sending a #FUT Future Star "talent scout" out to help us identify the player for one of the Future Star SBCs. To get started, which player nationality should our scout focus their search on?#FIFA21 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) February 2, 2021

Who is eligible?

EA SPORTS picks the team from the “hottest breakthrough prospects” currently playing in world football. Players must be 23 years old, or younger, and have shown “high potential” but not yet established themselves as global superstars.

The FIFA 21 publishers usually sway towards popular clubs. Barcelona, Madrid, Liverpool, Dortmund, and Chelsea have enjoyed the lion’s share in recent years.

How does EA SPORTS pick ratings?

Each year’s Future Stars upgrades are determined by the chosen player’s Career Mode potential rating. EA SPORTS usually plays around with this slightly, but they are usually quite close to that magical “top rank” rating in the single-player mode.

For example, Bukayo Saka would be ‘87’ rated if selected.

Our top ‘Future Stars’ predictions

With all that being said, here’s some of our top picks (and potential ratings). We’ve included a fair few, in case EA SPORTS splits the promo again:

Ansu Fati (Barcelona) ⁠— 92

Ruben Dias (Manchester City) ⁠— 87

Takefusa Kubo (Getafe) ⁠— 88

Jérémy Doku (Anderlecht) ⁠— 86

González López (Barcelona) ⁠— 90

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) ⁠— 87

Antony (Ajax) ⁠— 88

Illan Meslier (Leeds) ⁠— 85

Curtis Jones (Liverpool) ⁠— 87

Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes) ⁠— 89

Sandro Tonali (Milan) ⁠— 89

Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) ⁠— 89

Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) ⁠— 86

Tariq Lamptey (Brighton) ⁠— 85

Dominik Szoboszlai (Salzburg) ⁠— 90

Jude Bellingham (Dortmund) ⁠— 88

Reece James (Chelsea) ⁠— 87

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about FIFA 21’s “flashforward” Future Stars promo so far. This is one of the funnest events on the FUT calendar, so make sure you’re all ready with plenty of packs, coins, and SBC fodder.

We’ll update this article when the promo begins. As always, stick with us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA news, updates, and content.