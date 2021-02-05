Logo
FIFA

FIFA 21 Future Stars Team 1 LIVE: start time, predictions, SBC, leaks

Published: 5/Feb/2021 14:05

by Isaac McIntyre
Future Stars promo
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

We’ve seen the best players of today in Team of the Year, and now ⁠— as always ⁠— EA SPORTS is taking FIFA 21 players forward with a look into the possible stars of tomorrow: the “Future Stars” promo is just around the corner in Ultimate Team.

Messi, Ronaldo, Lewandowski. These are some of the many superstars who rule the modern football world, but who is destined to take their place?

Each year, EA SPORTS tips a new bunch of bright young stars, eager-eyed and already proving themselves out on the pitch, that could ascend to world-class status. Some have in the past too: FIFA 21 cover stars Kylian Mbappé, Erling Håland, and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all shot to stardom, to name just a few.

That ‘look forward’ is the popular FUT promo “Future Stars.”

With TOTY in full swing, EA has now confirmed the start date and time of the “Future Stars” promo. Without further ado, here’s what we know about Future Stars 2021 so far.

Breakout Arsenal midfielder Bukayo Saka seems to be a perfect fit for this year's "Future Stars" lineup.
EA SPORTS
Bukayo Saka seems to be a perfect fit for this year’s “Future Stars” lineup.

When does Future Stars 2021 begin?

After widespread speculation on the event’s release date, EA has finally revealed the start date and time for FIFA 21’s “Future Stars”.

The event will arrive on February 5 at 6 PM GMT, so make sure you’re ready and prepared for the promo to begin.

FIFA 21 Future Stars leaks

As of yet, there have been no leaks on which players will feature in the “Future Stars” promo. However, EA’s latest tweet on the event teases fans with an image that contains some small clues on who to expect.

Although the image doesn’t give us a lot of information, it’s enough to make some educated predictions. Keep in mind, we’ll be sure to update this article with any leaks that become available before the start of the event.

Ansu Fati may be handed a terrifying 90-rated card in the next FIFA 21 promo.
EA SPORTS
Ansu Fati may be handed a terrifying 90-rated card in the next FIFA 21 promo.

Future Stars: who makes 2021 promo team?

EA begins the search for Future Stars

On February 2, EA Sports asked players on Twitter to vote for the nationality their FUT Future Star “talent scout” should focus on for the upcoming SBC.

Brazil, England, France, and Germany are the choices, and at the time of writing the English have a definite advantage in the poll, which goes for another 24 hours.

Who is eligible?

EA SPORTS picks the team from the “hottest breakthrough prospects” currently playing in world football. Players must be 23 years old, or younger, and have shown “high potential” but not yet established themselves as global superstars.

The FIFA 21 publishers usually sway towards popular clubs. Barcelona, Madrid, Liverpool, Dortmund, and Chelsea have enjoyed the lion’s share in recent years.

How does EA SPORTS pick ratings?

Each year’s Future Stars upgrades are determined by the chosen player’s Career Mode potential rating. EA SPORTS usually plays around with this slightly, but they are usually quite close to that magical “top rank” rating in the single-player mode.

For example, Bukayo Saka would be ‘87’ rated if selected.

Our top ‘Future Stars’ predictions

With all that being said, here’s some of our top picks (and potential ratings). We’ve included a fair few, in case EA SPORTS splits the promo again:

  • Ansu Fati (Barcelona) ⁠— 92
  • Ruben Dias (Manchester City) ⁠— 87
  • Takefusa Kubo (Getafe) ⁠— 88
  • Jérémy Doku (Anderlecht) ⁠— 86
  • González López (Barcelona) ⁠— 90
  • Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) ⁠— 87
  • Antony (Ajax) ⁠— 88
  • Illan Meslier (Leeds) ⁠— 85
  • Curtis Jones (Liverpool) ⁠— 87
  • Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes) ⁠— 89
  • Sandro Tonali (Milan) ⁠— 89
  • Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) ⁠— 89
  • Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) ⁠— 86
  • Tariq Lamptey (Brighton) ⁠— 85
  • Dominik Szoboszlai (Salzburg) ⁠— 90
  • Jude Bellingham (Dortmund) ⁠— 88
  • Reece James (Chelsea) ⁠— 87
Reece James is one of the brightest English prospects we've seen in the Premier League in some time.
EA SPORTS
Reece James is one of the brightest English prospects we’ve seen in some time.

So there you have it ⁠— everything we know about FIFA 21’s “flashforward” Future Stars promo so far. This is one of the funnest events on the FUT calendar, so make sure you’re all ready with plenty of packs, coins, and SBC fodder.

We'll update this article when the promo begins.

FIFA

FIFA 21 best custom tactics, formations & player instructions

Published: 4/Feb/2021 14:05 Updated: 4/Feb/2021 14:07

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 custom tactics
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21

The meta is always changing in FIFA 21, and that means it’s important for players to keep up to date with the latest and greatest custom tactics, formations, and player instructions. Here are some of the best ones available now that will help you secure more wins.

FIFA 21’s meta has evolved quite a bit since its launch back in October 2020. But while everyone has their preferences regarding custom tactics, some have been tried and tested and will almost certainly give players an advantage.

There are some familiar bread-and-butter custom tactics and formations that have survived the test of time. However, they’ve been tweaked and refined throughout the season to make them even better. Plus, some new ones have proven to be effective too.

So, let’s take a look at what those custom tactics and formations are and why they’re so good in the current meta – as of February, 2021. If you’re looking for something fresh, you might even find one that better suits your playstyle.

Mbappe is one player that may have dipped in FIFA 21 so far.
EA SPORTS
There’s nothing worse than losing on FIFA 21, so why not give some of these meta formations a crack?

FIFA 21 custom tactics guide

FIFA 21 custom tactics for 4-2-3-1

The 4-2-3-1 formation is a classic, and it was a powerhouse in the early meta. However, it’s remained strong throughout the season and has gotten even better. It’s a well-rounded formation that suits all playstyles, with a good balance of attack and defense.

If you want to make the most of it, though, you’ll want to apply some player instructions to make it even better. First, it’s important to set the RB and LB to Stay Back White Attacking. That way, they won’t over-commit and drag themselves out of position.

Next, set your CDMs to Cut Passing Lanes, Stay Back While Attacking, and Cover Centre. Again, it will bolster your defensive capabilities, but it won’t weaken your attack. If anything, it will open up more opportunities for a counter-attack once they intercept the ball.

FIFA 21 Custom Formations Meta
EA SPORTS
The 4-2-3-1 formation has been one of the most popular choices in FIFA 21.

Defending

  • Defensive Style: Balanced
  • Width: 5 bars
  • Depth: 4 bars

Attacking

  • Offensive Style: Fast Build Up
  • Width: 5 bars
  • Players in the box: 5 bars
  • Corners: 3 bars
  • Free kicks: 1 bar

FIFA 21 custom tactics for 4-4-2

The 4-4-2 is another classic formation, but it’s proven to be as good as ever in the current meta. It’s a rigid system that will keep your defense in nice shape, but it can be explosive in the right hands.

However, to make the most of it, you’ll want to set your RB and LB to Stay Back While Attacking. It’s become the standard in a lot of meta formations, and for a good reason. There’s nothing worse than finding yourself in a situation where they’ve overcommitted and left you vulnerable.

Next, set your CMs to Cover Center and Stay On Edge Of Box For Cross. It sounds trivial, but this will help them keep things neat and tidy in the midfield and provide better attacking and defensive options.

Last but not least, set your goalkeeper to Comes For Crosses and Sweeper Keeper. It’s optional and not as important as the other player instructions. However, it’s an extra tool that will help prevent cheesy goals.

FIFA 21 Custom Formations Meta
EA SPORTS
4-4-2 has been a staple formation for years and suits players with many different styles.

Defending

  • Defensive Style: Pressure On Heavy Touch
  • Width: 5 bars
  • Depth: 6 bars

Attacking

  • Offensive Style: Long Ball
  • Width: 4 bars
  • Players in the box: 5 bars
  • Corners: 3 bars
  • Free kicks: 1 bar

FIFA 21 custom tactics for 4-2-2-2

The 4-2-2-2 is less conventional than others, but it’s a good choice for players with a more attacking play style. It gives you plenty of options upfront without compromising too much in defense.

Again, to make the most of it, set your RB and LB to Stay Back White Attacking. This time, however, set them on Conservative Interceptions as well. It will help them do an even better job of holding the fort.

Once you’ve done that, set your CDMs to Cut Passing Lanes, Aggressive Interceptions, and Cover Centre. It will add more gusto to your already lethal attack and keep your opponent on their toes. 

FIFA 21 Custom Formations Meta
EA SPORTS
4-2-2-2 is an excellent choice for players who like to attack.

Defending

  • Defensive Style: Pressure On Heavy Touch
  • Width: 5 bars
  • Depth: 6 bars

Attacking

  • Offensive Style: Long Ball
  • Width: 4 bars
  • Players in the box: 5 bars
  • Corners: 3 bars
  • Free kicks: 1 bar

FIFA 21 custom tactics for 4-3-3 (5) False 9

The 4-3-3 (5), also known as False 9, is the formation popularized by Pep Guardiola. It’s a great formation for more defensive-minded players who like to pass the ball around a lot in their build-up.

However, it’s a little more complex than other formations in terms of player instructions. First, set your CF to Stay Forward and have the LF and RF Come Back On Defense, Cut Inside, and Come Short. It will make your attackers more dynamic off the ball.

Then, set one CM to Get Forward, Free Roam, Cover Centre, and the other to Stay Back While Attacking and Cover Centre. It might seem odd, but the free-roaming one will provide an extra attacking option, while the other one will add more stability in defense.

Next, set your CDM to Cut Passing Lanes, Stay Back While Attacking, and Cover Centre to add even more support in defense. Finally, have the RB and LB Stay Back While Attacking to round it off nicely.

FIFA 21 Custom Formations Meta
EA SPORTS
The 4-3-3(5) formation is a good choice for players who like to knock the ball around.

Defending

  • Defensive Style: Pressure On Heavy Touch
  • Width: 5 bars
  • Depth: 5 bars

Attacking

  • Offensive Style: Balanced
  • Width: 5 bars
  • Players in the box: 5 bars
  • Corners: 1 bar
  • Free kicks: 1 bar

So, there you have it! Those are the best formation, custom tactics, and instruction combinations that players are using in the current meta.

There are likely more as well, so if you have found a masterplan do share it with us @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter – we may update our list in the future.

For more FIFA 21 guides and tips, check out our list below:

