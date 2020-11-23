FIFA 21 EFL Championship Squad Foundations: first cards, how to unlock, Objectives - Dexerto

There are some hidden gems in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s EFL Championship roster, and the new EFL Championship Squad Foundations promotion makes it easier than ever to snag them. Here’s everything you need to know.

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team has been in full-flight for a while now, and to keep things fresh, EA has been coming up with different challenges and objectives.

EFL Championship Squad Foundations is one of their latest promotions. It revolves around players completing objectives using EFL Championship players to unlock exclusive player cards.

Here’s a quick look at who they are, and what you need to do to unlock them.

FIFA 21 EFL Championship Squad Foundations player cards

You can earn three player cards from completing the EFL Championship Squad Foundations.

Bradley Dack: 82 Overall English CAM for Blackburn Rovers

Joshua King: 84 Overall Norweigen CF for Bournemouth

Scott Sinclair: 82 Overall English LM for Preston North End

All three player cards would be a welcome addition to any team. No disrespect to Bradley Dack, but Joshua King and Scott Sinclair are particularly desirable due to their exceptional pace.

It's time for more Squad Foundations Objectives Players, these from the @EFL 💪 Unlock as many as 3 players to open up new squad building potential by completing Objectives in #FUT21 pic.twitter.com/O5lJqzMkDX — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) November 22, 2020

Of course, no players from the EFL Championship will compare to the best cards in the meta. However, they’re still very good, especially if you’re interested in building an EFL Championship team.

Plus, you can always use them to boost your squad’s bench or finish a tricky high-rated Squad Building Challenge some time in the future.

How to complete the objective

The objective has four different tasks you will need to complete to unlock the players. Here are what they are and how you can complete them.

Scoring Streak: Score 15 goals using EFL Championship players in the FUT Live Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece with at least 7 EFL Championship players in your starting lineup (rewards 300 XP and Squad Foundations Dack)

Assistance Required : Assist 15 using EFL Championship players in the FUT Live Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece with at least 7 EFL Championship players in your starting lineup (rewards 300 XP)

Playing Time : Play 15 matches in the FUT Live Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece with at least 7 EFL Championship players in your starting lineup (rewards 300 XP and Squad Foundations Sinclair)

Winning Streak : Win 10 matches in the FUT Live Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece with at least 7 EFL Championship players in your starting lineup (rewards 300 XP)

You can find the EFL Championship Squad Foundations Objective in the Milestones section of the Objectives Menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

The objective is now live, so you can start chipping away and get a head start in unlocking those players.

Keep in mind, though, it doesn’t have a time limit, so there’s no need to rush.