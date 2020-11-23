 FIFA 21 EFL Championship Squad Foundations: first cards, how to unlock, Objectives - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

FIFA 21 EFL Championship Squad Foundations: first cards, how to unlock, Objectives

Published: 23/Nov/2020 4:18 Updated: 23/Nov/2020 4:21

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
FIFA 21 Ultimate Team EFL Championship Squad Foundations
EA Sports

Share

FIFA Ultimate Team

There are some hidden gems in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s EFL Championship roster, and the new EFL Championship Squad Foundations promotion makes it easier than ever to snag them. Here’s everything you need to know.

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team has been in full-flight for a while now, and to keep things fresh, EA has been coming up with different challenges and objectives. 

EFL Championship Squad Foundations is one of their latest promotions. It revolves around players completing objectives using EFL Championship players to unlock exclusive player cards.

Here’s a quick look at who they are, and what you need to do to unlock them.

FIFA 21 EFL Championship Squad Foundations player cards

You can earn three player cards from completing the EFL Championship Squad Foundations.

  • Bradley Dack: 82 Overall English CAM for Blackburn Rovers
  • Joshua King: 84 Overall Norweigen CF for Bournemouth
  • Scott Sinclair: 82 Overall English LM for Preston North End

All three player cards would be a welcome addition to any team. No disrespect to Bradley Dack, but Joshua King and Scott Sinclair are particularly desirable due to their exceptional pace.

Of course, no players from the EFL Championship will compare to the best cards in the meta. However, they’re still very good, especially if you’re interested in building an EFL Championship team.

Plus, you can always use them to boost your squad’s bench or finish a tricky high-rated Squad Building Challenge some time in the future.

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team EFL Championship Squad Foundations
EA Sports
Joshua King is as lethal in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team as he is in real life.

How to complete the objective

The objective has four different tasks you will need to complete to unlock the players. Here are what they are and how you can complete them.

  • Scoring Streak: Score 15 goals using EFL Championship players in the FUT Live Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece with at least 7 EFL Championship players in your starting lineup (rewards 300 XP and Squad Foundations Dack)
  • Assistance Required: Assist 15 using EFL Championship players in the FUT Live Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece with at least 7 EFL Championship players in your starting lineup (rewards 300 XP)
  • Playing Time: Play 15 matches in the FUT Live Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece with at least 7 EFL Championship players in your starting lineup (rewards 300 XP and Squad Foundations Sinclair)
  • Winning Streak: Win 10 matches in the FUT Live Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece with at least 7 EFL Championship players in your starting lineup (rewards 300 XP)
FIFA 21 Ultimate Team EFL Championship Squad Foundations
EA Sports
It’s easy to find the EFL Championship Squad Foundations promotion in the menu.

You can find the EFL Championship Squad Foundations Objective in the Milestones section of the Objectives Menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

The objective is now live, so you can start chipping away and get a head start in unlocking those players.

Keep in mind, though, it doesn’t have a time limit, so there’s no need to rush.

FIFA

FIFA 21 Season 2 Storyline cards in-game stats revealed

Published: 21/Nov/2020 13:25

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 Season 2 storyline cards
Graphics: EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

FIFA 21 Season 2 is underway in Ultimate Team, and EA SPORTS have introduced six new Storyline cards that you can get for hitting level 15 and 30. So, here’s who’s up for grabs. 

In FIFA 20, EA SPORTS followed a number of other games by adding a battle pass-like system for players to get free rewards from in different seasons.

It’s carried over into FIFA 21 and the premise is simple, rack up as much XP as you can from games, challenges, objectives, and everything else before the season comes to a close. Each level has a different reward, be it a loan player, a kit, tifo, free pack, or a stadium cosmetic item.

When you hit level 15 and level 30, you will have the choice between a few Storyline cards – which are players with boosted ratings and stats.

Andres Tello FIFA 21 Storyline card stats

With the start of season two, the level 15 cards are Andres Tello, Joseph Aidoo, and Woo Yeung Jeong. At level 30 you have a choice between Iago Aspas, Naby Keita, and Alessio Romagnoli.

Focusing on Tello to begin with, the Benevento midfielder has a significant increase in shooting, passing, dribbling, and defending compared to his base card. His physical and pace are also boosted, but not as much as the others. 

He’ll get around the pitch and be a bit of a nuisance thanks to his high-high work rate, so he could be an option if you want someone to see out games. 

Screenshot via EA Sports
Tello could be a nuisance off the bench for any team.

Woo Yeung Jeong FIFA 21 Storyline card stats

Freiburg’s Woo Yeung Jeong might end up being the most popular option of this crop of level 15 cards thanks to his pace, dribbling, and shooting. 

The Korean winger is usually only a 68-rated silver card, but his 82-rated variant is right up there with some of the best Bundesliga right-sided players. So, he could be an option if you don’t have the coins for Sancho or Bellarabi. 

Screenshot via EA Sports
Yeong might be the most popular card of the Season 2 choices.

Joesph Aidoo FIFA 21 Storyline card stats

The final level 15 card comes in the form of Celta Vigo’s Joseph Aidoo. The 82-rated center back has seen his pace, defending, and passing take a nice leap with the Storyline upgrade.

His dribbling still leaves a bit to be desired, but give him an Anchor or Shadow cards and he’ll be difficult to get past at the back. So, he’s a player worth considering. 

Screenshot via EA Sports
Aidoo is a solid La Liga defender.

Naby Keita FIFA 21 Storyline card stats

At level 30, Liverpool’s Naby Keita represents a nice choice for Premier League team owners – especially those who have already fallen in love with his 81-rated base card. 

The Guinea international has received a small boost to ever stat, with his new card shaping up to be an all-round star. Though, he could do with a little more in the way of shooting, passing, and pace to go with high attacking work rate. 

Screenshot via EA Sports
Keita could provide a solid boost to any Premier League midfield.

Alessio Romagnoli FIFA 21 Storyline card stats

Alternatively, you also have another Serie A based option at level 30 – the 86-rated version of AC Milan’s Alessio Romagnoli. 

Like Keita, the Italian international has seen small boosts all over his card, but it’s his defending and physical that jump out – clocking in at 88 and 82 respectively. Again, he could do with a little more pace, but that’s nothing a Shadow card can’t fix.

Screenshot via EA Sports
Romagnoli is one of Serie A’s better defenders.

Iago Aspas FIFA 21 Storyline card stats

Lastly, the final level 30 option is actually a teammate of the already mention Joseph Aidoo – as it’s Celta Vigo forward Iago Aspas. 

The former Liverpool man already has a nice 84-rated base card, but his 86-rated Storyline variant has received solid boosts in the pace, shooting, and passing categories. He now has 91 finishing, but his 72 stamina leaves a bit to be desired. 

Aspas might prove to be the pick of the bunch from the level 30 cards as he’s a solid bench option if you need a goal. However, he will need a chemistry style of some kind. 

Screenshot via EA Sports
Aspas could be lethal off the bench for any team with his finishing.

Obviously, as you can only have one card from each level, the choice is up to you at the end of the day.

If you manage to grind out enough XP to hit the level 30 jackpot, be sure to let us know who you’ve chosen by tweeting us over on @UltimateTeamUK.