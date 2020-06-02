FIFA 20 Ultimate TOTS So Far Predictions | Team of the Season

With FIFA 20’s Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) promo drawing to a close, it is almost time for the Ultimate TOTS So Far. Here, we throw out our predictions for which players and cards will make the cut.

As football seasons around the globe should have been coming to an end, EA SPORTS ditched the usual Team of the Season moniker and used Team of the Season So Far for their always popular end of year promotion.

FIFA fans have already had the chance to get special versions of Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, and so many other players. As the promotion is in its final stages, attention turns to the Ultimate Team of the Season as a number of the best cards will be re-released in packs.

With players like Kevin De Bruyne, Lionel Messi, Virgil Van Dijk, and Cristiano Ronaldo all getting 99-rated cards, this year’s Ultimate squad is set to be one of the best FIFA players have ever seen.

Obviously, you’ll need a bit of pack luck on your side when it comes to getting one of the Ultimate Team of the Season So Far cards, but for now, here are our predictions for players who will be included.

FIFA 20 Ultimate Team of the Season So Far predictions

GK - Jan Oblak - 96

GK - Alisson - 97

CB - Sergio Ramos - 96

CB - Raphael Varane - 97

CB - Virgil Van Dijk - 99

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold - 95

CDM - Joshua Kimmich - 96

CM - Luis Alberto - 97

CM - Kevin De Bruyne - 99

CAM - Nabil Fekir - 96

LW - Sadio Mane - 98

LW - Neymar - 98

RW - Mohamed Salah - 98

RW - Lionel Messi - 99

RF - Jadon Sancho - 96

CF - Karim Benzema - 97

ST - Luis Suarez - 97

ST - Kylian Mbappe - 98

ST - Robert Lewandowski - 99

ST - Cristiano Ronaldo - 99

When is the Ultimate TOTS So Far coming out?

Now, of course, though the Ultimate name implies that it will be the best players available – EA SPORTS could easily change things up and throw in a few curveballs. Who knows, we might even see some popular but underrated cards involved.

The Ultimate TOTSSF is set to launch on Friday, June 5 at 6 pm BST, bringing an end to the Team of the Season So Far promotion. If there are any SBCs or Objectives included, however, remains to be seen.