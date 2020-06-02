FIFA 20 Ligue 1 Upgrade SBC: FUT requirements, cost, solution, expiry

There's a brand new Ligue 1 Upgrade SBC (Squad Building Challenge) that's available to complete in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, and if you want to check it off and grab the rewards, we've put everything in one place for you.

The French top flight league has already decided to finish early amid the current global situation, unlike others like the Premier League and Bundesliga that agreed start dates and one has even kicked back into gear.

Following the release of the Ligue 1 Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF), the new Upgrade SBC is here. Its official description is: "Exchange a squad for 1 of 5 Ligue 1 Rare Gold Players." So, if you're interested, let's run through the deadline, cost, requirements, and solutions for you to be able to check it off fast.

Advertisement

How to complete Ligue 1 Upgrade SBC in FIFA 20

Deadline and requirements

The deadline for this challenge is June 5, and it's repeatable. So, you can complete it as many times as you want before that date. The full list of requirements to complete it can also be found below, and they're fairly simple on the whole.

Number of players from Ligue 1: Exactly 11

Rare: Exactly 11

Rare: Exactly 11 Player Level: Exactly Gold

Player Level: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Advertisement

Cost and solution

According to the reliable FUTBIN database, players can complete this challenge for between 30,000 and 34,000 coins.

Now, that might look a little expensive in principle, but with so many different TOTSSF cards available in-game right now, it's well worth looking into as the rewards might include one or two – depending on how many times you do it.

The recommended solution for the challenge can be found below, too.

Advertisement

And that's it! Now you know exactly what you need to do in order to finish the Squad Building Challenge – so go ahead, jump in-game and get it done a few times!

As always, you can send your rewards through to us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK and we'll be on hand to check them out! Also, follow us for more guides on FIFA 20, FIFA 21 news, leaks, and more.