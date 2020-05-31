FIFA 20 Lucas Moura Player Moments SBC: FUT requirements, cost, solution

Tottenham Hotspur’s Lucas Moura is the newest players moments squad building challenge (SBC) in FIFA Ultimate Team. Here, we lay out the requirements and a few cheap solutions so that you can grab the card.

FIFA 20’s Players Moments SBCs have designed to shine the light on a player’s historic individual performance or even highlight the success of a full season.

We’ve seen players like Ever Banega, Diogo Jota, and Hector Bellerin receive cards for different parts of their careers, but now, it is the turn of Lucas Moura. EA SPORTS are celebrating his Champions League semi-final hat-trick against Ajax with his new card, so, here’s how you can get it.

Just over a year since he fired Spurs through to their first ever Champions League final 🤯



Lucas Moura Moments card in-game stats

As a 93-rated card, the Spurs forward looks to be one of the players outside of the Team of the Season and Team of the Year sets that have been released in FIFA 20.

The Brazilian star has 96 finishing and 96 dribbling, as well as 99 acceleration and 94 sprint speed. Add in his four-star skill moves and five-star weak foot and Lucas becomes a must-have card for any Spurs fan. However, he won’t be that easy to get a hold of.

Lucas Moura SBC Requirements

While some Player Moments squad building challenges have required fans to build one or two different teams, EA has made it seriously difficult to get Moura.

Players have to build six different squads with super high minimum team ratings. In fact, you have to build two separated 89-rated lineups – with one requiring a special card but less chemistry than the other.

Spurs : Min. one Spurs player, Min. Team Rating of 86, Min. Team Chemistry of 75. ( Reward : Rare Mixed Players Pack)

Selecao : Min. one Brazil player. At least one TOTW, TOTW Moments, or TOTSSF player. Min. Team Rating of 86, Min. Team Chemistry of 70. ( Reward : Premium Gold Players Pack)

Premier League : Min. one Premier League player. Min. Team Rating of 87, Min. Team Chemistry of 60. ( Reward : Rare Electrum Players Pack)

Top Performer : Min. TOTSSF, TOTW, or TOTW Moments player. Min. Team Rating of 88, Min. Team Chemistry of 55. ( Reward : Mega Pack)

89-Rated : Team overall rating of 89, Team Chemistry of 55. ( Reward : Rare Players Pack)

89-Rated: Min. one TOTSSF, TOTW, or TOTW Moments player. Min. Team Rating of 89, Min. Team Chemistry of 50. (Reward: Jumbo Premium Gold Players)

Lucas Moura Moments SBC solutions and cost

Now, building six squads might sound pretty costly from the get go, but having the coins to complete all of Moura’s requirements is a different ball game altogether.

According to FUTBIN, the challenges costs at least 990k coins on Xbox, 1,000,000 coins on PlayStation, and 1,160,000 coins on Origin for PC. However, to try and make it as cheap as possible, we’ve dug up the cheapest squads for each team that you have to build.

Lucas Moura SBC 89-rated squads

With this particular SBC needing two different squads to be at least 89-rated, we've given them their own section here in the breakdown of cheapest squads.

To make a distinction between the two, the first squad you see is the one that requires at least 55 chemistry, while the second requires at least one special card and a minimum of 50 chemistry.

Obviously, this SBC isn’t for players who are saving their coins for things like the Ultimate Team of the Season So Far.

However, if you get your hands on Lucas, he should be a game-changer for your forward line. If you do pick him up, be sure to let us know how he feels in-game by tweeting us @UltimateTeamUK.