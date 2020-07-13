FIFA 20 Summer Showdown: How to complete Lukaku and Danilo SBCs

The latest Summer Showdown SBCs in FIFA 20 are giving players the chance to unlock two new untradeable cards for Jordan Lukaku and Danilo. Here’s what you need to know about getting your hands on both of these high-rated players that could get even better depending on how the upcoming Juventus v. Lazio match goes.

The Summer Heat promo has already given way to a number of highly-rated cards in FIFA 20 and the next set of Summer Showdown SBCs give players the chance to grab Lazio left midfielder Jordan Lukaku or Juventus right back Danilo.

As with all of the Summer Showdown SBCs, both of these cards have been boosted up in stats to a 92-rating, with the potential to go even higher, depending on how the July 20 match between Lazio and Juventus at 3:45 ET plays out.

For FIFA’s Summer Showdown, the player whose team wins the IRL match goes up three rating points, one point for each if there’s a draw, and zero points for the loser.

Even though these stats could change based on how the upcoming match goes, let’s take a look at what each player is working with stat-wise right now for their Summer Showdown SBC rewards.

Jordan Lukaku Summer Showdown stats

Lukaku comes with a nice, level stat line you would expect to see form a 92-rated midfielder. His Physical and Passing attributes are excellent, at 97 and 96 respectively, and a 94 Dribbling stat means he'll be able to do a good job of keeping the ball away from most other players once it reaches him.

On top of that, a four-star skill moves and weak foot stat are the icing on the cake for this highly decent midfielder card. The only downside, if you can really call it that, is the 85 Defending but even that should be good enough for the obviously attack-minded Lukaku in most cases.

Danilo Summer Showdown stats

What Lukaku lacked in defensive stats, Danilo more than makes up for with a 94 Defending beefed up by 97 Interceptions, and 95 in both styles of tackles.

His Dribbling is also superb, at 94, with a very nice 99 Ball Control stat hidden away in there as well. Danilo, as a defensive-focused player, only has an 80 Shooting but does boast a four-star weak foot. However, he's probably best suited to staying and protecting your side of the pitch, for now at least.

Jordan Lukaku SBC requirements and cost

Getting a hold of Lukaku shouldn't be too difficult, as there's only one SBC and it won't really break the bank so to speak. To further aid your quest we’ve got a few solutions to the challenge that should make things even easier for you.

According to the FUTBIN database, the Lukaku SBC will cost you 117,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 126,000 on Xbox, and 127,000 on Origin PC.

Jordan Lukaku

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 92-rated Jordan Lukaku

Danilo SBC requirements and cost

As with Lukaku, there's only one, fairly simple SBC to complete in order to unlock Danilo's Summer Showdown card, and it even has similar (but not identical) requirements.

According to FUTBIN Danilo's SBC should set you back somewhere around 119,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 123,000 on Xbox, and 127,000 on Origin PC.

Danilo

Number of players from Piemonte Calcio: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 92-rated Danilo

Jordan Lukaku SBC cheap solutions

Below we've provided a couple of cheap solutions for the Lukaku SBC you should be able to complete without any loyalty requirements, and for the cheapest price.

Danilo SBC cheap solutions

Danilo's challenge is also fairly simple to complete, and the good news is you can use it to clear out some unneeded bronze players that you don't really need anymore. Minimum 75 team chemistry might make things a tad more difficult and expensive than Lukaku's but not by too much.

Both of these SBCs will be around for the next six days until July 19, just one day ahead of the July 20 matchup between Lazio and Juventus. So, if you want a chance at an even better card, depending on whose team wins, be sure to knock out both of these SBCs while they're still around.

As always, let us know which card you prefer and even drop a prediction on who you think will win the Lazio v. Juventus matchup on our Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.