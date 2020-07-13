FIFA 20 TOTW 30 countdown: Predictions, start time, more

EA SPORTS are set to reveal FIFA 20 Team of the Week (TOTW) 30 this Wednesday, after the ever-present FIFA Ultimate Team promo was put on hiatus for nearly two months due to the ongoing current global situation.

Following the completion of another busy gameweek across the football world's returned domestic leagues, a new set of FUT Team of the Week candidates has been revealed. Check out Dexerto’s full squad of FIFA 20 TOTW 30 predictions below.

When does TOTW 30 go live in FIFA 20?

EA SPORTS are set to reveal this next FIFA Team of the Week squad at 3pm (UK time), Wednesday, July 15, 2020. As per usual, the start time for the event will be 6pm BST / 12pm CT / 1pm EST / 3am AEST.

These boosted player cards will be unveiled three hours ahead of the official drop time above too. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it's live.

FIFA 20 Team of the Week 30 predictions

There’s plenty of football still to go in the returned domestic leagues, even as the end of each 2019/20 campaign looms in the distance. The battle for the scudetto continues to rage in the Serie A, while Liverpool runs their victory lap in the Premier League.

In Italy, Juventus has streaked ahead of Lazio in the bout for the championship, but Atlanta has snuck up behind the Roman contenders. Atlanta ⁠— who also has a European mission to restart next month ⁠— pushed the champions to a 2–2 draw.

#JuveAtalanta | 2-2 | FULL-TIME



😑 A un passo dalla 10ª vittoria consecutiva... grande partita ragazzi, grazie!

😶 One step away from our 10th win in a row... great game lads, thank you!#GoAtalantaGo ⚫🔵 pic.twitter.com/kdJqSJKvQF — Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) July 11, 2020

City has also reminded England why they’ve been such a force of nature under coach Pep Guardiola in the past few years. The light-blue second-placed Premier League giants ousted Brighton and Newcastle, both by five to nil.

Let’s take a look at all the players who may be awarded a spot in Team of the Week 30 from the most recent fixtures ⁠— including all the midweek games being played as leagues around the world rush to finish the 2019/20 season.

FIFA 20 Team of the Week 30 predictions

Federico Fazio (A.S. Roma)

Domingos Duarte (Granada)

Andy Robertson (Liverpool)

Rafael Tolói (Atlanta)

John Egan (Sheffield United)

Georgi Shchennikov (CSKA Moscow)

Marcel Gaus (Ingolstadt)

David Silva (Manchester City)

Santi Cazorla (Villarreal)

Miralem Sulejmani (Young Boys)

José Sosa (Trabzonspor)

Éver Banega (Sevilla)

Valentin Stocker (FC Basel)

Michail Antonio (West Ham)

Tatsuya Hasegawa (Kawasaki Frontale)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Mikael Uhre (Brøndby IF)

Jayden Stockley (Preston North End)

Paulinho (AEK Athens)

Vinicio Angulo (Ascenso MX)

David McGoldrick (Sheffield United)

City’s back-to-back five-star outings are certainly befitting of some places in the Team of the Week this time around. We’ve tipped hat-trick hero Raheem Sterling and midfield metronome David Silva to both make TOTW 30 this week.

In Spain, Karim Benzema, Ever Banega, Santi Cazorla, and Domingos Duarte all did enough to earn their spot in the prestigious FIFA 20 squad. World stars like Paulinho, Mikael Uhre, José Sosa, and plenty more should also be included.

One outside punt for TOTW 30 is livewire Liverpool left-back Andy Roberston. His teammate Salah should make it in for his goals during the last two matches, but Reds’ Scottish blocker could also make it for his goal against Burnley.

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for the week. Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgraded cards, we'll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy the football!