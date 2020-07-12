How to complete the FIFA 20 Premier League TOTSSF Guaranteed SBC

The latest Team of the Season So Far Squad Building Challenge (SBC) has been rolled out in FIFA 20 FUT. Here’s what you need to know about getting a TOTSSF player from the Premier League for yourself.

The TOTSSF celebration in FIFA is infamous for giving players the chance to unlock rare cards they otherwise wouldn’t have the chance to, and now you'll be able to nab one of the players included in the TOTSSF roster.

If you want to get your hands on one of these players, you’ll need to complete the accompanying SBC, which to be quite honest isn’t too expensive at all. It makes this a great challenge if you’re scraping the bottom of your FUT coin balance.

Premier League TOTSSF SBC requirements and cost

When you look at the fact that you're almost guaranteed to nab a 90+ rated card upon completion of this SBC, only having to finish one challenge isn't that bad at all.

All you have to do is put together one squad that meets the requirements and you'll lock up your own Premier League star to add to your Ultimate Team roster.

You will need to put together a squad that has more than 55 chemistry though, which we'll go over the cheapest solution to a little bit further down. You can check out the full requirements below.

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 55

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: One player from the Premier League TOTSSF squad

Premier League TOTSSF SBC cheap solutions

Altogether this isn't that wild of an SBC to get done, though with a minimum 86 rating, you will have to throw in some high-rated cards to get it done, but the total cost in FUT coins shouldn't break the bank.

This SBC will cost around 169,000 coins to complete on Xbox, 171,000 on Origin PC, and 176,000 on PlayStation according to the listed solutions on FUTBIN. We've provided two of the most popular solutions below, that don't require any loyalty to complete.

If you want to get this non-repeatable challenge done, don't wait around, because it's only available for a couple of days until July 14.

Be sure to let us know which Premier League star you manage to unlock from this challenge, even if you don't get the one you wanted, by Tweeting us @UltimateTeamUK.