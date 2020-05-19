FIFA 20 De Rossi End of an Era card leaks in-game

EA SPORTS appear to be preparing the arrival of a brand new Daniele De Rossi special card in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team, and it looks like an End of an Era edition.

Just like Team of the Week, Team of the Season So far, and other promos in the FUT game mode, these cards provide the selected player with huge boosts in stats.

With the Italian midfielder coming towards the end of his career, after a glittering career in the Serie A for AS Roma, it now looks like only a matter of time before he's handed his final upgrade in-game – and the card looks absolutely solid.

You may be wondering how members of the community know it's coming, and it's a good question with a rather strange answer.

The End of an Era edition De Rossi card has appeared in concept squad searches, which is used for players looking to build a team. The concept feature allows them to piece it together without spending coins, purely using concepts of those that are included in-game.

That said, an unreleased De Rossi has appeared, hinting at its upcoming arrival. As seen in the tweet below from FUTWIZ, the defensive qualities – should it be added soon – will definitely make it a useful addition to many Ultimate Team squads.

End of an Era De Rossi appeared in concepts? 🤔https://t.co/W83qiFdUfg pic.twitter.com/u4d5O60gBd — 𝙁𝙐𝙏𝙒𝙄𝙕 (@FUTWIZ) May 18, 2020

With 85 stamina, 99 shot power, 95 strength, 94 interceptions and 79 acceleration, this promo card shouldn't have a problem mopping up for players in the middle of the park.

That's not all, either, as players have also seen it appear in FUT Draft. The image below, courtesy of Twitter user Turkeyfish15, shows how it looks in its natural habitat.

The big question, really, is when can we expect to see it released?

Many Team of the Season So Far squads have been revealed so far, including the Premier League, Bundesliga, and most recently Liga NOS. While those are chiefly containing TOTS So Far picks, whose to say that there won't be an added objective or SBC included in that of the Serie A (which hasn't yet been released) for this De Rossi version.

Once we know, we'll be the first to let you know. Until then, follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for more FIFA 20 news, FIFA 21 speculation, leaks, guides and more.