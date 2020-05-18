Liga NOS TOTSSF: How to complete Diaz SBC & Mathieu Objectives in FIFA 20

The Liga NOS TOTS So Far has been released in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team (FUT), and with it two untradeable players – Luis Diaz, that's available via SBC, and Jeremy Mathieu, which is an Objectives card.

There's no better feeling than seeing EA SPORTS brighten up a Monday by releasing yet another TOTSSF squad, the latest one being for Portugal's first division, Liga NOS.

In addition to the 11 players released in packs, there are also two untradeables that players can unlock via SBC or Objectives – a 90-rated Luis Diaz for FC Porto and 91-rated Jeremy Mathieu of Sporting Lisbon.

Diaz & Mathieu TOTSSF in-game

This is only Luis Diaz's second card in FIFA 20, and it's an upgrade that every low-rated player would dream of, going from a 75 non-rare gold to 90 TOTS.

Overall, the stats are pretty fantastic, especially when it comes to pace, shooting, and dribbling – the three most important things when it comes to attacking wing players.

As for Mathieu, what his card may lack in pace (at least compared to other TOTSSF centerbacks), it more than makes up for it in defending and physicality.

What's more, his 6'2" height and medium/high work rates are perfect in central defense, so the item certainly has all the makings of an excellent CB, probably the best in Liga NOS.

While there might be better French CB options, such as Varane, Upamecano, and others, this card is completely free, so even for just the 91 rating alone and the fact that it's a TOTSSF, it's definitely worth going for.

Diaz SBC requirements, solution, cost

Luis Diaz's TOTSSF SBC has only one squad building component, which is why it's relatively inexpensive to complete. FIFA database FUTBIN projects it to currently cost around 55,000 coins on PS4, 52,000 on Xbox One, and 55,000 on Origin PC.

Players from Liga NOS: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 84

Team chemistry: Min 75

Players in squad: 11

Here is the current cheapest solution for this SBC, without requiring any loyalty or the use of position-change cards. Of course, with how player prices are always fluctuating in the FUT Market, the cost could go up or down depending on when you attempt it.

Mathieu TOTSSF Objectives

In order to unlock Jeremy Mathieu's TOTSSF card, you must complete the specific set of four Objectives that are already available in-game. The good news is that they can all be done in Squad Battles, so you don't have to worry about coming up against tough opponents in Division Rivals, although you do have the option of completing the challenges online as well.

What's more, each individual Objective also has its own reward – a combination of XP and packs that could yield also yield a high-rated card.

LaLiga Libero: Score 2 goals in 2 separate Squad Battles matches on minimum World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using LaLiga players with minimum 80 physicality.

Score 2 goals in 2 separate Squad Battles matches on minimum World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using LaLiga players with minimum 80 physicality. Defensive Detail: Assist in 3 separate Squad Battles matches on minimum World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using Defenders.

Assist in 3 separate Squad Battles matches on minimum World Class difficulty (or Rivals) using Defenders. Providing in Portugal: Assist with a Through Ball in 3 separate Rivals matches using Liga NOS players.

Assist with a Through Ball in 3 separate Rivals matches using Liga NOS players. Formed in France: Score a Finesse goal in 4 separate Rivals wins using French players.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3NfeOCWsMrw

Both of these untradeable Liga NOS TOTSSF cards have nice ratings and stats, but you won't have all the time in the world to unlock them. Diaz's SBC is only available for a couple of days and is set to expire on Thursday, May 21. Mathieu's Objectives will be in the game for a little longer – until Monday, May 25.

