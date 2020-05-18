How to complete Philippe Coutinho TOTSSF SBC in FIFA 20

EA SPORTS have released a Philippe Coutinho SBC as the latest addition to the Bundesliga Team of the Season (TOTS) So Far. Here’s how to get your hands on the Bayern Munich star’s new card in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team (FUT).

With so many of the top European leagues currently postponed or canceled, EA has had to switch things up for the always-popular Team of the Season promo.

On May 15, they revealed the next squad to join the TOTSSF ranks ⁠— the Bundesliga roster. The team included world-beaters like Robert Lewandowski, Jadon Sancho, and more, and now Philippe Coutinho has joined the team too.

New league? No problem. The Little Magician's shown his powers translate to Germany 🧙‍♀️👊#TOTSSF SBC Philippe Coutinho is available now in #FUT20

Here’s how to unlock the little Brazillian magician — and the other pack rewards you’ll get too ⁠— as well as his in-game stats and whether he’s worth the grind.

Philippe Coutinho TOTSSF in-game stats

Barcelona’s on-loan midfielder may be struggling to find his rhythm in the German league on the pitch, but in FIFA 20’s Coutinho has retained all the playmaking magic that saw him leave Liverpool for £142 million in January 2018.

His new SBC card has seen that rise even higher still, by a lot. The new TOTSSF upgrades are particularly noticeable in Coutinho’s pace and shooting stats. The Brazillian has seen a +12 and +10 rise in those respectively.

The 5’8” playmaker also got a major boost to his passing and his physical stats, to better suit his move from the left wing into the midfield with the upgraded card. His passing now sits at a huge 93, while PHY was boosted to 75.

Philippe Coutinho TOTSSF SBC Solutions

In order to unlock Coutinho’s TOTSSF card, you must complete four squad-building puzzles, each of which offers its own unique pack or coin rewards.

Bayern München

Number of Players from FC Bayern Munich: Min. 1

Squad Rating: 85

Team Chemistry: 75

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Brazil

Number of Players from Brazil: Min. 1

Squad Rating: 86

Team Chemistry: 70

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Bundesliga

Number of Players from the Bundesliga: Min. 1

Squad Rating: 86

Team Chemistry: 65

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

87-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: 87

Team Chemistry: 60

# of Players in the Squad: 11

Overall, the four SBCs to unlock the Little Magician will set you back between 500,000 and 575,000 coins, according to FUTBIN, depending on whether you’re playing on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC. Here are the solutions:

BAYERN

BRAZIL

BUNDESLIGA

87-RATED SQUAD

Good news ⁠— Coutinho’s Bundesliga TOTSSF squad-building challenge will be active in-game for the rest of the title’s cycle too, so there’s no rush to complete it! For now, you can build up your coins and cards in preparation.

