FC Augsburg’s Rafal Gikiewicz’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team squad is a Bundesliga fan’s dream - Dexerto

FC Augsburg goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz has had his FIFA Ultimate Team revealed, and it’s stacked to the brim with icons of the Bundesliga era, past and present.

Having only narrowly escaped relegation last season, FC Augsburg are finding their current campaign much more comfortable as they sit pretty in 13th place. This is in no small part thanks to goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz.

Gikiewicz follows a long line of top Polish ‘keepers plying their trade in Europe’s top division, from Jerzy Dudek to Wojciech Szczesny. The lanky shot-stopper’s performances first for Union Berlin and now at Augsburg are preserving that tradition.

In his free time, though, Gikiewicz gets to play with one of the most impressive FUT XIs we’ve seen, boasting 3 ICONs, a rock-solid defense, and a fully 99-rated pro player card.

Rafal Gikiewicz FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed

The esports division of FC Augsburg have announced a series where they will reveal their players’ Ultimate Team XIs, and it’s fair to say Gikiewicz has set the bar pretty high.

As posted on the FIFA subreddit, courtesy of u/dschabrijel, Gikiewicz has set up his team in a 4-1-2-1-2 formation, with a perfect split of defense and attack.

The strength of the team lies in its core. Gikiewicz’s pro card is the perfect goalkeeper; with all 99-rated stats and a stature of 6’3″, he’d be a nightmare to score against. Dayot Upamecano and Manuel Akanji patrol in front of him, with Gullit, Werner and Ronaldo doing the business up front.

Here’s his team in full:

GK: Rafal Gikiewicz (99)

Rafal Gikiewicz (99) RB: Sean Klaiber (86)

Sean Klaiber (86) CB: Dayot Upamecano (82)

Dayot Upamecano (82) CB: Manuel Akanji (87)

Manuel Akanji (87) LB: Alphonso Davies (81)

Alphonso Davies (81) CDM: Lothar Matthaus (91)

Lothar Matthaus (91) RM: Arjen Robben (88)

Arjen Robben (88) LM: Douglas Costa (87)

Douglas Costa (87) CAM: Ruud Gullit (90)

Ruud Gullit (90) ST: Ronaldo Nazario (94)

Ronaldo Nazario (94) ST: Timo Werner (85)

If we were to use that squad, with a 99-rated goalkeeper, we’d lose every game. For us, the temptation to go on solo runs until we hit one top bins would be too strong to resist, especially given Gikiewicz actually has a professional goal to his name.

The only change we’d make is to put Gikiewicz’s fellow countryman Robert Lewandowski in up front, ahead of Werner. But it’s clear that Rafal is all about that pace, which we can very much understand.

Either way, with legends like Robben and Matthaus to current stars like Davies and Upamecano, Gikiewicz’s team is an absolute dream for any fan of the Bundesliga.