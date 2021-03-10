EA SPORTS make more Ultimate Team changes in FIFA 21 Update #12: patch notes - Dexerto

EA SPORTS’ latest FIFA 21 update is a small one, but it addresses several issues with Ultimate Team, Career Mode, VOLTA FOOTBALL, and more. If you want to know all the details, we’ve got you covered.

FIFA 21 is still going strong after almost six months, and it’s all thanks to constant tweaks and changes in the updates. The latest patch, Title Update #12, is relatively small compared to others. However, it still makes some important changes that add some much-needed polish.

FIFA Ultimate Team players have had to deal with minor issues including the Compare Price function not working correctly on Player Items, the Captain’s Club name not being visible in Co-Op matches, and the Seasoned To Perfection achievement not being completed after the requirements had been met.

Fortunately, these issues have all been addressed in the latest patch. It’s nothing groundbreaking, but it helps make the FIFA Ultimate Team experience more polished and seamless.

The patch also fixed two minor issues in Career Mode.

Using the Quick Sim option on Training Days will now impact a player’s Fitness and Sharpness like it’s supposed to. The ‘Replace 3 Players From The Team Board’ objective will now also count as being completed when the requirements are met.

But that’s not all. There’s a handful of other changes too, which you can find in the full list of patch notes below.

FIFA 21 Title Update #12 will be available on PC “soon,” with the console version expected to drop several weeks later.

FIFA 21 update 12 patch notes

The FIFA 21 changes below have all been confirmed by EA SPORTS on the official FIFA blog.

FIFA Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

When accessing Transfer Targets through the Transfer Market and using the Compare Price function on a Player Item in Transfer Targets, Player Items did not always display correctly.

During Co-Op matches, the Captain’s Club name was not visible across stadium banners to the invited player.

A potential stability issue could occur when using Compare Price on a Transfer Target Player Item.

The Seasoned To Perfection Achievement did not count as completed when its requirements were met.

Career Mode

Addressed the following issues:

When using the Quick Sim option for a Training Day, player Fitness and Match Sharpness was unaffected.

The Replace 3 Players From The Team Board Objective did not track as completed when its requirements were met.

VOLTA FOOTBALL

Addressed the following issues:

Updated a typo found on the message that displays when discarding Items.

Addressed a potential stability issue that could occur when viewing the Skill Tree.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes: