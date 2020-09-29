EA faces backlash after targeting kids with FIFA 21 loot box ads

EA is under fire after users on the internet posted pictures of advertisements for FIFA 21 in-game purchases placed inside a children’s toy magazine.

It’s that time of year again, the air is getting cooler, the holidays are fast approaching, and there’s a new FIFA game about to come out on October 6.

In the year 2020 it's not strange at all to see ads for video games amongst other kinds of toys in your usual holiday catalogs (if you don't already do all your shopping online). However ads for in-game transactions and not the games themselves are becoming more and more common, and people don't seem to be too thrilled with the idea.

On Sept. 26 A Twitter account by the name of AllFifamistakes posted a picture from one of the latest in-store magazines for UK company Smyths Toys. The ad, for FIFA's popular Ultimate Team mode, lists four steps for players to play FUT, with the second being "use FIFA points to open packs."

As any good FUT player knows, FIFA Points are the digital currency that is used specifically for that mode to unlock player packs, which are basically random loot boxes containing player cards and other upgrades.

Enough arguments have been made for and against loot boxes being a form of gambling than we could list in a series of articles, but they are one of the most unpopular features in modern-day gaming, and seen as a way for companies to keep cashing in on consumers after the fork out the sticker price just to play the game.

The fact that it's in a toy magazine where a kid will most likely see it and bother his or her parent about buying them FIFA Points for some player packs is what seems to have ticked most people off, with some accusing EA of promoting gambling to their younger fans. However, this isn't even the first FIFA game to employ such marketing tactics.

Been doing it for ages pic.twitter.com/mqzVXcGXaK — Ben (@StoneoLFC) September 26, 2020

As you can see above, EA SPORTS has been advertising using FIFA Points to open packs as part of their "four steps to FUT success" for at least a year now, with the exact same wording appearing on adverts for FIFA 20 back around holiday season 2019.

Like gambling itself, it doesn't seem as though loot boxes will be going away any time soon no matter how unpopular they may be, but people obviously aren't too fond of ads for them being waved under kids' noses.