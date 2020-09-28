FIFA 21 TOTW 1 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

The FIFA 21 early access period is almost here, which means you’ll soon be able to dive in and start building an Ultimate Team. it also means that Team of the Week #1 will also be available, so here are our predictions.
With the launch of the FIFA 21 Web App and Early Access period on the horizon, that means EA SPORTS will be releasing their first set of Team of the Week cards.
As such, It’s been a jam-packed start to the domestic seasons,. Leicester City and Everton sit joint top of the Premier League, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have both slipped up in Germany – while Real Madrid and Barcelona are also off to winning starts in La Liga.
Despite the early good form, not everyone is going to make it into the first batch of TOTW Cards, but there are a few standout performers – like Jamie Vardy and Luis Suarez – who seem pretty nailed on. So, let’s take a look at our first round of predictions.
As noted, Jamie Vardy’s Leicester are flying high after putting Manchester City to the sword – running out 5-2 winners at the Etihad. Vardy himself got a hat-trick, so he’s pretty much guaranteed to feature.
Suarez, on the other hand, starred in his Atletico Madrid debut – bagging two goals and an assist in 20 minutes – as they finished up as 6-1 winners against Granada.
Elsewhere, there were eye-catching performers from Napoli’s Hirving Lozano, Espanyol’s Mikel Merino, and Hoffenheim’s Andrej Kramaric. They all feature our first round of predictions that can be found below.
FIFA 21 TOTW #1 predictions
- GK: Mike Maignan – Lille
- GK: Karl Darlow – Newcastle United
- RB: Daniel Wass – Valencia
- RB: James Tavernier – Rangers
- RWB: Jesus Corona – FC Porto
- LWB: Ayrton – Spartak Moscow
- CB: Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid
- CB: Ruben Dias – Benfica
- CM: Mikel Merino – Real Sociedad
- CM: Jordan Veretout – Rome FC (AS Roma)
- CAM: Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United
- CAM: Alejandro Gomez – Atalanta
- RM: Daniel Caligiuri– Augsburg
- RW: Steven Berghuis – Feyenoord
- RW: Hirving Lozano – Napoli
- LW: Ansu Fati – FC Barcelona
- CF: Dries Mertens – Napoli
- ST: Niklas Füllkrug – Werder Bremen
- ST: Andrej Kramaric – Hoffenheim
- ST: Wissam Ben Yedder – AS Monaco
- ST: Jamie Vardy – Leicester City
- ST: Luis Suarez – Atletico Madrid
- ST: Cristiano Ronaldo – Piemonte Calcio (Juventus)
Of course, these are solely are predictions, but every player on the list has had a big-time performance over the first Team of the Week eligible weekend – with the likes of Veretout, Tavernier, and Caligiuri chipping in key goals.
EA might have different plans for the Team of the Week, but we won’t know who's going to be involved until September 30 – the day that the Web App launches.
The first round of Team of the Week cards will be available during the Early Access period, so you’ll have plenty of time to try and get them. For further FIFA 21 Ultimate Team news, keep your eyes peeled to UltimateTeamUK on Twitter.