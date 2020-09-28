FIFA 21 TOTW 1 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

The FIFA 21 early access period is almost here, which means you’ll soon be able to dive in and start building an Ultimate Team. it also means that Team of the Week #1 will also be available, so here are our predictions.

With the launch of the FIFA 21 Web App and Early Access period on the horizon, that means EA SPORTS will be releasing their first set of Team of the Week cards.

Advertisement

As such, It’s been a jam-packed start to the domestic seasons,. Leicester City and Everton sit joint top of the Premier League, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have both slipped up in Germany – while Real Madrid and Barcelona are also off to winning starts in La Liga.

Despite the early good form, not everyone is going to make it into the first batch of TOTW Cards, but there are a few standout performers – like Jamie Vardy and Luis Suarez – who seem pretty nailed on. So, let’s take a look at our first round of predictions.

Advertisement

As noted, Jamie Vardy’s Leicester are flying high after putting Manchester City to the sword – running out 5-2 winners at the Etihad. Vardy himself got a hat-trick, so he’s pretty much guaranteed to feature.

Suarez, on the other hand, starred in his Atletico Madrid debut – bagging two goals and an assist in 20 minutes – as they finished up as 6-1 winners against Granada.

Elsewhere, there were eye-catching performers from Napoli’s Hirving Lozano, Espanyol’s Mikel Merino, and Hoffenheim’s Andrej Kramaric. They all feature our first round of predictions that can be found below.

Advertisement

FIFA 21 TOTW #1 predictions

GK: Mike Maignan – Lille

GK: Karl Darlow – Newcastle United

RB: Daniel Wass – Valencia

RB: James Tavernier – Rangers

RWB: Jesus Corona – FC Porto

LWB: Ayrton – Spartak Moscow

CB: Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid

CB: Ruben Dias – Benfica

CM: Mikel Merino – Real Sociedad

CM: Jordan Veretout – Rome FC (AS Roma)

CAM: Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United

CAM: Alejandro Gomez – Atalanta

RM: Daniel Caligiuri– Augsburg

RW: Steven Berghuis – Feyenoord

RW: Hirving Lozano – Napoli

LW: Ansu Fati – FC Barcelona

CF: Dries Mertens – Napoli

ST: Niklas Füllkrug – Werder Bremen

ST: Andrej Kramaric – Hoffenheim

ST: Wissam Ben Yedder – AS Monaco

ST: Jamie Vardy – Leicester City

ST: Luis Suarez – Atletico Madrid

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo – Piemonte Calcio (Juventus)

Of course, these are solely are predictions, but every player on the list has had a big-time performance over the first Team of the Week eligible weekend – with the likes of Veretout, Tavernier, and Caligiuri chipping in key goals.

EA might have different plans for the Team of the Week, but we won’t know who's going to be involved until September 30 – the day that the Web App launches.

The first round of Team of the Week cards will be available during the Early Access period, so you’ll have plenty of time to try and get them. For further FIFA 21 Ultimate Team news, keep your eyes peeled to UltimateTeamUK on Twitter.