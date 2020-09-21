FIFA 21 celebrations reveal countdown: Stream, new controls & more

With FIFA 21 on the horizon, attention has turned to the celebrations you’ll be able to gloat over opposing players with. So, here’s all the new celebrations in EA’s reveals as well as their controls.

To some FIFA players, celebrating might seem like a small part of the game – or even a time-wasting nuisance. For others, though, there’s nothing than planning a routine with your players once you’ve lashed a ball into the net.

Be it in Ultimate Team, Pro Clubs, or Online Seasons, celebrating gives you a brief moment to get one over on your opposing.

Though the classic ‘Shush’ won't be in FIFA 21, there are a handful of new celebrations still yet to be revealed. So, here’s what you need to know.

FIFA 21 celebrations reveal stream

EA have confirmed that they’ll be revealing a host of new celebrations in another of their livestreams.

This will take place on Tuesday, September 22 at 4 pm BST/5 pm CEST/11 am EDT and 8 am PDT – and it’ll be streamed live on YouTube. These trailers always seem to appear on the EASPORTSFIFA Twitter account without the stream countdown

Either way, we’ve embedded the stream below so you don’t have to go searching for it. There might be a pitch notes just after the trailer concludes, but we’ll have to keep an eye on that.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dfc22M7GNDg

What new celebrations are in FIFA 21?

There’s nothing quite like re-creating your favorite player’s celebration. Be it the Tim Cahill corner flag boxing, the Wayne Rooney knockout, or Ronaldo’s ‘Siuuu’ jump, there are plenty of iconic celebrations in FIFA already.

Each year, though, fans want to see more and more signature celebrations in-game.

In the gameplay trailers that EA have already shown, we’ve seen Erling Haaland’s sit down pose, Kylian Mbappe’s tears, but the new trailer promises to show plenty more. One includes a group of players taking a Selfie, so we should see that in Pro Clubs quite often. You can check out Haaland's 'Zen' celebration below.

FIFA 21 celebrations controls

As for the holdovers, it’s pretty rare that EA takes away any celebrations, so bar the aforementioned ‘Shush’ being removed, we’ll likely the same extensive list as ever.

You can find a list of FIFA 20 celebrations, and their controls, that we expect to see carried over to FIFA 21 below.

Celebration PlayStation Xbox Signature Celebration X A Random Celebration Circle B Cancel Celebration L1 + R1 LB + RB

Celebration PlayStation Xbox Arms Out Tap ▢ then hold ▢ Tap X then hold X Wrist Flick Tap △ then hold △ Tap Y then hold Y Aeroplane Hold R3 Hold R3 Point to Sky Hold R ⇧ Hold R ⇧ Telephone Hold R ⇩ Hold R ⇩ Can You Hear Me? Hold R ⇦ Hold R ⇦ Hands Out Flick R ⇨ then hold R ⇦ Flick R ⇨ then hold R ⇦ Come On! Flick R ⇦ then hold R ⇨ Flick R ⇦ then hold R ⇨ Blow Kisses Flick R ⇩ then hold R ⇧ Flick R ⇩ then hold R ⇧ Double Arm Swing Flick R ⇧ then hold R ⇩ Flick R ⇧ then hold R ⇩ Flying Bird Flick R ⇨ then hold R ⇨ Flick R ⇨ then hold R ⇨ Head on Head Flick R ⇦ then hold R ⇦ Flick R ⇦ then hold R ⇦ Heart Symbol Flick R ⇩ then hold R ⇩ Flick R ⇩ then hold R ⇩ Arms Pointing Up Flick R ⇧ then hold R ⇧ Flick R ⇧ then hold R ⇧ Windmill Spin R clockwise Spin R around

Celebration Playtation Xbox Challenge Hold L2 double tap ▢ Hold LT double tap X Twist Flip (agile players) or Spinning Frog Hold L2 spin R Hold LT spin R One Eye Hold R2 Press R3 Hold RT Press R3 Swagger Hold R1 double tap ◯ Hold RB double tap B Nailbiter Hold R2 hold R ⇧ Hold RT hold R ⇧ Pigeon Hold R1 press R3 Hold RB press R3 Guitar Dance Hold R1 Flick R ⇧⇧ Hold RB Flick R ⇧⇧ Knee Slide Hold R1 R Flick ⇦ Flick ⇦ Hold RB R Flick ⇦ Flick ⇦ Speed Walk Hold L2 R Flick ⇨ Flick ⇨ Hold LT R Flick ⇨ Flick ⇨ Knee Slide Spin Hold L1 spin R Hold LB spin R Signature Finishing Move Press X Press A X Hold L1 Flick R ⇩⇩ Hold LB Flick R ⇩⇩ Floor Spin Hold L1 spin R anti-clockwise Hold LB spin R Timber Hold L2 press ◯ Hold LT press B Cell Phone Hold L2 press ▢ Hold LT press X Hypnosis Hold L2 press △ Hold LT press Y Show Respect Hold L1 double tap ◯ Hold LB double tap B Stir The Pot Hold L2 double tap △ Hold LT double tap Y Point to the Sky Hold L1 Press ◯ Hold LB Press B Spanish Dance Hold L2 Flick R ⇧⇧ Hold LT Flick R ⇧⇧ Elbow Hold R1 double tap △ Hold RT double tap Y The Salute Hold R1 Press △ Hold RB Press Y Mannequin Hold L2 hold R ⇧ Hold LT hold R ⇧ I Can’t Hear You Hold L2 hold R ⇨ Hold LT hold R ⇨ Heart Hold L2 hold R ⇩ Hold LT hold R ⇩ Brick Fall Hold L2 hold R ⇦ Hold LT hold R ⇦ Pipe Hold L2 Flick R ⇧⇩ Hold LT Flick R ⇧⇩ Scorpion Hold L2 Flick R ⇦⇨ Hold LT Flick R ⇦⇨ Who Am I Hold L2 Flick R ⇨⇦ Hold LT Flick R ⇨⇦ Neighbourhood Hold L2 Flick R ⇩⇩ Hold LT Flick R ⇩⇩ Knee Slide Fail Hold L2 Flick R ⇦⇦ Hold LT Flick R ⇦⇦ Mask Hold L1 Flick R ⇧⇧ Hold LB Flick R ⇧⇧ Break Dance Hold R1 Flick R ⇨⇨ Hold RB Flick R ⇨⇨ Riding the Wave Hold L1 Press △ Hold LB Press Y Relax Hold R2 hold R ⇦ Hold RT hold R ⇦ Backwards Worm Hold R1 spin R anti-clockwise Hold RB spin R anti-clockwise Uncontrolled Backflip Hold R2 spin R clockwise Hold RT spin R clockwise Handstand Hold R2 spin R anti-clockwise Hold RT spin R anti-clockwise Hop & Point Hold R2 R Flick ⇩⇩ Hold RT R Flick ⇩⇩ Knee Slide Drag Hold L1 Flick R ⇩⇧ Hold LB Flick R ⇩⇧ KO Hold L1 double tap ▢ Hold LB double tap ▢ Right Here Right Now Hold R1 Press ◯ Hold R1 Press ◯ Surf and Flex Hold L2 Flick R ⇩⇧ Hold LT Flick R ⇩⇧ Stand Tall Hold R1 R Hold ⇦ Hold RB R Hold ⇦ Little Brother Hold L2 double tap ◯ Hold LT double tap B Old Man Hold L2 press R3 Hold LT press R3 Kiss The Ground Hold R2 hold R ⇨ Hold RT hold R ⇨ Disbelief Hold R2 hold R ⇩ Hold RT hold R ⇩ Backflips Hold R2 double tap ▢ Hold RT double tap X Peace Hold R1 double tap ▢ Hold RB double tap X Waddle Hold L2 spin R clockwise Hold LT spin R clockwise Golf Swing Hold R1 Flick R ⇦⇨ Hold RB Flick R ⇦⇨ Matador Hold R2 Flick R ⇩⇧ Hold RT Flick R ⇩⇧ Dance 1 Hold R2 Flick R ⇧⇩ Hold RT Flick R ⇧⇩ Dance 3 Hold R2 Flick R ⇨⇦ Hold RT Flick R ⇨⇦ Push Ups Hold R1 Flick ⇨⇦ Hold RB Flick ⇨⇦ The Worm Hold R1 + spin R clockwise Hold RB + spin R clockwise Dance Hold R1 Flick R ⇩⇩ Hold RB Flick R ⇩⇩ Spin & Fall Hold R2 Flick R ⇧⇧ Hold RT Flick R ⇧⇧ Dance & Spin Hold R2 Flick R ⇨⇨ Hold RT Flick R ⇨⇨ Knee Walk Hold R2 press ▢ Hold RT press X Cradle Swing Hold R2 press △ Hold RT press Y Kiss The Ring Hold R2 double tap △ Hold RT double tap Y Flying Dive Hold R1 hold R ⇧ Hold RB hold R ⇧ Karate Kicks Hold R1 hold R ⇨ Hold RB hold R ⇨ Jump Kicks Hold R1 hold R ⇩ Hold RB hold R ⇩ Big Man Hold L1 hold R ⇨ Hold LB hold R ⇨ Baby Girl Hold L1 hold R ⇦ Hold LB hold R ⇦ Walk Like Me Hold L1 Flick R ⇦⇨ Hold LB Flick R ⇦⇨ Giddy Up Hold L1 press R3 Hold LB press R3 Calm Down Hold L1 double tap △ Hold LB double tap Y Phone It In Hold L1 Hold R ⇧ Hold LB Hold R ⇧ Motorbike Hold L1 Hold R ⇩ Hold LB Hold R ⇩ Hang Loose Hold L1 Flick R ⇧⇩ Hold LB Flick R ⇧⇩ Muevelo Hold L1 Flick R ⇨⇦ Hold LB Flick R ⇨⇦ Patty Cake Hold L1 Flick R ⇨⇨ Hold LB Flick R ⇨⇨

Once the new celebrations and their controls are revealed, you’ll be able to find them in here as we’ll keep this post updated.

