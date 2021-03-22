How to complete Claude Makelele Prime ICON SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto

EA SPORTS has released another trio of ICON SBCs, and in this guide, we’ll be taking a look at the requirements, cost, and solutions needed to unlock Claude Makelele’s Prime Moments ICON SBC card.
Claude Makelele’s decorated career saw him win league titles in France, Spain, and England with many different clubs and the 2001–02 UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid.
He’s also widely considered one of the greatest defensive midfielders of all time and redefined the role in English football when he helped Chelsea win the 2004–05 Premier League season.
It’s no surprise, then, that his Prime Moments ICON card is an absolute beast. It’s a bit of an all-rounder with a whopping 91 OVR rating and decent pace, passing, and dribbling. However, its true value lies in defending and physicality.
Claude Makelele Prime ICON SBC in-game stats
Claude Makelele Prime ICON SBC requirements
If you want to complete the Claude Makelele ICON SBC, you’ll need to build seven different squads.
It’s a grind compared to other SBC challenges’ requirements, but it’s a small price to pay for such an amazing card.
The full list of requirements and rewards packs that come with each squad can be found right here:
Born Legend
- RARE Players: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Bronze
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
- RARE Players: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Silver
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Jumbo Silver Pack
Les Bleus
- Number of players from France: Min 1
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 83
- Team Chemistry: Min 80
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
The Makelele Roll
- Number of players from Chelsea: Min 1
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack
Galacticos
- Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack
PSG’s Backbone
- Number of players from Paris SG: Min 1
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 65
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack
League Finesse
- Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack
Claude Makelele Prime ICON SBC price
FIFA 21’s ICON SBCs are typically expensive, and this one is no exception. It will set you back between 1,115,000 and 1,430,000 FUT Coins, which is steep. However, it will get you one of the best defensive midfielders in FIFA Ultimate Team.
- Xbox: 1,115,000
- PS4: 1,200,000
- Origin: 1,430,000
Claude Makelele Prime ICON SBC cheapest solutions
Born Legend
Rising Star
Les Bleus
The Makelele Roll
Galacticos
PSG’s Backbone
League Finesse
It will take some time to finish all the requirements in the Claude Makelele Prime ICON SBC.
However, the good news is that it’s available until May 23, which means there’s plenty of time to get it done.
