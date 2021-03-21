How to complete Zambrotta Prime ICON SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto

EA has come out with another trio of ICON SBCs, and here we’ll be taking a look at requirements, solutions, and more needed for the Prime Moments version for 2006 World Cup champ Gianluca Zambrotta.
Prime ICON Moments cards come stacked with stats reflecting the high points of a player’s career, and Zambrotta’s card is certainly no exception here.
At a 90 OVR, it’s the highest-rated version of the Italian available in FIFA 21 yet, and definitely harkens back to when he was at his best. So, let’s get right into the list of exactly what you’ll need to do because as with any ICON SBC, there is quite a bit.
Gianluca Zambrotta Prime ICON in-game stats
Gianluca Zambrotta Prime ICON SBC requirements
There are six different squads you’ll have to build to complete this, which is pretty standard fare when it comes to ICON Squad Building Challenges, compared to what we’ve seen from other similar ones this year.
The full list of requirements and the smaller rewards that come with each squad can be found right here:
- RARE Players: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Bronze
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
- RARE Players: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Silver
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Jumbo Silver Pack
Milan Scudetto
- Number of players from Milan: Min 1
- In Form and FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack
Squadra Azzurra Gloria
- Number of players from Italy: Min 1
- In Form and FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 65
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack
Blaugrana
- Number of players from FC Barcelona: Min 1
- In Form and FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 60
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward:1 Rare Mixed Players Pack
League Finesse
- Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 88
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Mega Pack
Gianluca Zambrotta Prime ICON SBC Price
If you’ve explored any of FIFA 21’s other ICON SBC offerings so far, you can probably guess that Zambrotta isn’t exactly going to come cheap, and you would be right. However, at a total price of 1,210,000 to 1,560,000 FUT Coins it is less expensive than most Prime Moment cards available on the market.
- Xbox: 1,210,000
- PS4: 1,300,000
- Origin: 1,560,000
Gianluca Zambrotta Prime ICON SBC cheapest solutions
Below are some of the the cheapest solutions for all of the squads in Zambrotta’s SBC, and to make things as easy as possible, none of them will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.
Born Legend
Rising Star
Milan Scudetto
Squadra Azzurra Gloria
Blaugrana
League Finesse
There are a lot of squads to knock out here, but the good news is you’ll have plenty of time to think about things, and maybe even come up with some cheaper solutions, as Zambrotta’s Prime ICON Moments SBC will be around until May 23.
