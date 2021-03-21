How to complete Zambrotta Prime ICON SBC in FIFA 21: solutions & cost - Dexerto

EA has come out with another trio of ICON SBCs, and here we’ll be taking a look at requirements, solutions, and more needed for the Prime Moments version for 2006 World Cup champ Gianluca Zambrotta.

Prime ICON Moments cards come stacked with stats reflecting the high points of a player’s career, and Zambrotta’s card is certainly no exception here.

At a 90 OVR, it’s the highest-rated version of the Italian available in FIFA 21 yet, and definitely harkens back to when he was at his best. So, let’s get right into the list of exactly what you’ll need to do because as with any ICON SBC, there is quite a bit.

Gianluca Zambrotta Prime ICON in-game stats

Gianluca Zambrotta Prime ICON SBC requirements

There are six different squads you’ll have to build to complete this, which is pretty standard fare when it comes to ICON Squad Building Challenges, compared to what we’ve seen from other similar ones this year.

The full list of requirements and the smaller rewards that come with each squad can be found right here:

Born Legend

RARE Players: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Silver Players Pack Rising Star RARE Players: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Jumbo Silver Pack Milan Scudetto Number of players from Milan: Min 1

In Form and FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack Squadra Azzurra Gloria Number of players from Italy: Min 1

In Form and FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack Blaugrana Number of players from FC Barcelona: Min 1

In Form and FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

In Form and FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward:1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

League Finesse

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Mega Pack Gianluca Zambrotta Prime ICON SBC Price If you’ve explored any of FIFA 21’s other ICON SBC offerings so far, you can probably guess that Zambrotta isn’t exactly going to come cheap, and you would be right. However, at a total price of 1,210,000 to 1,560,000 FUT Coins it is less expensive than most Prime Moment cards available on the market. Xbox: 1,210,000

1,210,000 PS4: 1,300,000

1,300,000 Origin: 1,560,000 Gianluca Zambrotta Prime ICON SBC cheapest solutions Below are some of the the cheapest solutions for all of the squads in Zambrotta’s SBC, and to make things as easy as possible, none of them will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete. Born Legend

Rising Star

Milan Scudetto

Squadra Azzurra Gloria

Blaugrana

League Finesse