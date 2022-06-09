Best FIFA 23 free agents & contract expiry players to sign on Career Mode

FIFA 23 players will have been eyeing up their Career Mode signings even before its release date– and these free agents and contract expiry players could be exactly what you need in the transfer market.
More star footballers possibly than ever before are out of contract this summer, from Paul Pogba at Manchester United and Juventus winger Paulo Dybala. While many of them will find themselves a new home before long, it’s good to be aware of the biggest comings and goings throughout the offseason window.
The contract expiry options have changed massively since last year, too, with a number of other top stars – while contracted to clubs for another 12 months – will be available to snap up in January on your FIFA 23 Career Mode.
Advertisement
Using Transfermarkt records, we have compiled a selection of the best ballers in the world who may be able to sign as free agents, as well as those set to see their current deals expire at the end of the 2022-23 season. These include options for all wage budgets, too.
Contents
- Best FIFA 23 free agents and contract expiry players
- How to find contract expiry players
- How to find free agents
The only thing stopping you from picking up these contract expiry opportunities is (A) they sign a new deal in real life, or (B) the club in-game offers them a new contract.
- Read More: All FIFA 23 FUT Hero cards in Ultimate Team
So, let’s look at 70+ players you can sign for free on Career Mode this year.
Best FIFA 23 free agents & contract expiry players
Goalkeepers
- Jan Oblak – GK – Contract Expiry
- Nick Pope – GK – Contract Expiry
- David De Gea – GK – Contract Expiry
- Bernd Leno – GK – Contract Expiry
- Alex Remiro – GK – Contract Expiry
- Mathew Ryan – GK – Contract Expiry
- Yann Sommer – GK – Contract Expiry
- Kasper Schmeichel – GK – Contract Expiry
Defenders
- Andreas Christensen – CB – Free agent
- James Tarkowski – CB – Free agent
- Ashley Young – RB – Free agent
- Ben Mee – CB – Free agent
- Caglar Soyuncu – CB – Contract Expiry
- Luke Shaw – CB – Contract Expiry
- Kalidou Koulibaly – CB – Contract Expiry
- Stefan de Vrij – CB – Contract Expiry
- Nordi Mukiele – RB – Contract Expiry
- Inigo Martinez – CB – Contract Expiry
- Yerry Mina – CB – Contract Expiry
- Diogo Dalot – RB – Contract Expiry
- Jose Gaya – LB – Contract Expiry
- Manuel Akanji – CB – Contract Expiry
- Nico Schlotterbeck – CB – Contract Expiry
Midfielders
- Paul Pogba – CM – Free agent
- Juan Mata – CAM – Free agent
- Isco – CAM – Free agent
- Fernandinho – CM – Free agent
- Jesse Lingard – CAM – Free agent
- Axel Witsel – CM – Free agent
- Sergi Roberto – CM – Free agent
- Christian Eriksen – CAM – Free agent
- Youri Tielemans – CM – Contract Expiry
- Jorginho – CM – Contract Expiry
- Fabian Ruiz – CM – Contract Expiry
- Thomas Lemar – CAM – Contract Expiry
- Ilkay Gundogan – CM – Contract Expiry
- N’Golo Kante – CDM – Contract Expiry
- Leander Dendonker – CM – Contract Expiry
- Renato Sanches – CM – Contract Expiry
- Konrad Leimer – CM – Contract Expiry
- Abdoulaye Doucoure – CM – Contract Expiry
- Fred – CM – Contract Expiry
- Toni Kroos – CM – Contract Expiry
- Allan – CDM – Contract Expiry
- Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – CAM – Contract Expiry
- Todd Cantwell – CAM – Contract Expiry
- Adrien Rabiot – CDM – Contract Expiry
- William Carvalho – CM – Contract Expiry
- Dani Ceballos – CM – Contract Expiry
- Idrissa Gueye – CDM – Contract Expiry
- Luka Modric – CM – Contract Expiry
Wingers/Strikers
- Mohamed Salah – RW – Contract expiry
- Gareth Bale – RW – Free agent
- Paulo Dybala – CF – Free agent
- Sadio Mane – LW – Contract expiry
- Diego Costa – ST – Free agent
- Dries Mertens – CF – Free agent
- Divock Origi – ST – Free agent
- Angel Di Maria – RW – Free agent
- Luis Suarez – ST – Free agent
- Ousmane Dembele – RW – Free agent
- Alexandre Lacazette – ST – Free agent
- Raheem Sterling – LW – Contract expiry
- Serge Gnabry – LW – Contract expiry
- Robert Lewandowski – LW – Contract expiry
- Gabriel Jesus – ST – Contract expiry
- Wilfried Zaha – CF – Contract expiry
- Marcus Rashford – LW – Contract expiry
- Roberto Firmino – CF – Contract expiry
- Karim Benzema – ST – Contract expiry
- Luis Muriel – ST – Contract expiry
- Marco Asensio – RW – Contract expiry
- Memphis Depay – ST – Contract expiry
- Marcus Thuram – LW – Contract expiry
- Leandro Trossard – LW – Contract expiry
- Sasa Kalajdzic – ST – Contract expiry
- Cristiano Ronaldo – ST – Contract expiry
How to find contract expiry players in FIFA 23
In order to find contract expiry players in FIFA 23 Career Mode, you’re going to have to search through the different leagues and nationalities. Unfortunately, there is so menu filter to view which players are coming up for expiry.
Advertisement
However, while time-consuming, the process of finding them looks like this:
- Load up FIFA 23.
- Head over to Career Mode.
- Hit Transfer Market.
- Choose a position filter, for example “ST”.
- Search for a club, nationality, or league – and hit search.
- Click the players one by one until you find the contract expiry option. This means their contract is coming to an end.
- Place an offer.
- Sign the player.
How to find free agents in FIFA 23
Finding free agents in FIFA 23 Career Mode is easy – all you have to do is the following:
- Load up FIFA 23.
- Head over to Career Mode.
- Hit Transfer Market.
- Select the ‘free agent’ filter.
- Search for the players and make an approach.
- Sign the free agent.
That’s everything you need to know about FIFA 23 contract expiry and free agent players for Career Mode.
Fingers crossed, you will be able to snipe one of these top footballers to add to your team in the first 12 months of your save. Keep coming back to this page for updates, as there’s likely to be a lot of transfers completed throughout the summer window.