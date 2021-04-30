How to complete Bale FIFA 21 Flashback TOTS SBC: solutions & cost - Dexerto

Gareth Bale is reportedly next in line for a FIFA 21 Flashback SBC, timed perfectly with the TOTS promotion and the Premier League team launch. Here’s what we know about the Tottenham star’s new card, and how you can complete the SBC.

Bale might have been left out from the initial Premier League TOTS squad, but the Tottenham star is reportedly showing up in an SBC during the end-of-season promotion.

It’s his biggest upgrade to date in FIFA 21, and a card many FIFA players would be used to seeing in years gone by after his dominant spells at White Hart Lane before he moved to Madrid.

He hasn’t featured in a TOTS promotion in some time ⁠— not since FIFA 14 ⁠— so it’s been a long time coming for Spurs fans. Here’s what we know about the leaked Bale FIFA 21 Flashback TOTS card coming soon.

Bale FIFA 21 Flashback TOTS in-game stats

It might not be the 99 Pace of yesterday, but Bale’s Flashback TOTS still packs a pretty punch. The 90-rated card ⁠— equal with his UCL RTTF card in FIFA 20 ⁠— features a good balance across the board including 91 Shooting (with 98 Shot Power), 88 Passing, and 88 Dribbling.

Tie that up with the 82 Physical on the end, and you’ve got a super versatile RM, RW, or RF that can slide easily into any Premier League squad (unless you land the 96-rated Salah TOTS card, of course).

Bale FIFA 21 Flashback TOTS SBC details

Players initially spotted the Bale Flashback SBC as a concept card in FIFA 21. It was swiftly taken down by EA, but not without spreading like wildfire first.

That means his SBC could be just around the corner. After all, with the Premier League TOTS team dropping on April 30, it’d make sense to put the Tottenham star’s SBC in the game at the same time if the two promotions are tied.

We don’t exactly know what squads you’ll need to forge to pick up the Welshman, but trust us: A 90-rated Premier League card never goes for cheap in FIFA. Expect to fork out a few hundred thousand coins.

We will update this piece with more details as they emerge.