How to get more Gun Powder in Far Cry 6

Gun Powder is required to craft powerful weapon mods and attachments, making it an essential material in Far Cry 6. It’s not always easy to find, but fortunately, there are a few different ways to get more of it.

In Ubisoft’s latest open-world title Far Cry 6, players take control of Dani Rojas, a guerilla who teams up with the rebel group Libertad in an attempt to liberate the people of Yara from the island’s ruthless leader Anton Castillo.

In order to take down Anton and his forces, you’ll first need to stock up on the best weapons in the game. Once you’ve done that, it’s time to craft mods like Sights and Blast Rounds at the Workbench to unleash their full potential.

One of the rarest materials for weapon crafting is Gun Powder. This isn’t just any old resource that can be found scattered across Yara, so you’re going to have to put some time and effort into stocking up on it.

Contents

How to get Gun Powder in Far Cry 6

Here are the three main ways you can get your hands on Gun Powder in Far Cry 6, and how much of it you’ll be able to source using each method:

1. Earning Gun Powder from Ambushes

A guaranteed way to get Gun Powder in Far Cry 6 is to take part in Ambushes. These require you to take out multiple enemies protecting a crate, and are marked by red pistol icons on the map when you get close to them.

Every Ambush gives at least one Gun Powder, as well as other important crafting materials like Supremo Bonds, so this is the best way to go about finding Gun Powder and upgrading your weapons.

2. Stealing Gun Powder from Supply Drops

Another guaranteed method to get Gun Powder is to steal Supply Drops from military-controlled zones. These aren’t always easy, as you’ll have to be sneaky or risk fighting waves of Anton Castillo’s forces.

Each Supply Drop in Far Cry 6 is guaranteed to contain at least one Gun Powder, so you won’t have the frustration of only walking away with unneeded materials if you follow this method.

3. Looting Gun Powder from FND Caches

As well as completing Ambushes and stealing Supply Drops, it’s also possible to get Gun Powder by looting FND Caches. These are red-and-black chests that are hidden in military-controlled zones around Yara.

If you’re struggling to find FND Caches, you can bribe soldiers across Yara with Pesos and they’ll mark some locations on your map. You can also reveal locations by collecting maps from Military Checkpoints.

It’s important to remember that not every FND Cache will contain Gun Powder, though, so prepare for some disappointment if this is your chosen method of finding more weapon crafting materials.

That's everything you need to know about finding Gun Powder.

It's important to remember that not every FND Cache will contain Gun Powder, though, so prepare for some disappointment if this is your chosen method of finding more weapon crafting materials.