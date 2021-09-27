Far Cry 6 weapons list: All guns confirmed so far

The Far Cry series has always been touted as having some of the most powerful weapons, but what’s been confirmed for Far Cry 6 so far?

The sixth installment of the franchise is releasing worldwide on October 7, and it will be the first one engineered for the Xbox Series X|S and PS5, so fans are eager to jump back into the action.

Like any other Far Cry game, there’s going to be a major emphasis on guns and we’re bound to find a flurry of them throughout – some of which we know about already.

All Far Cry 6 weapons

Players will have a wide array of choices from guns when roaming around the map, and throughout the pre-release content Ubisoft have provided, we’ve got a decent outlook on some of the weapons coming to Far Cry 6.

Below is a rundown of all Far Cry 6’s weapons from what we know thus far. We will be sure to update this page as we learn more in the coming days.

Handguns

Stechkin APS

M1911

Flare Gun

Makarov PM

Rifles

AKM

AS Val

Fal

Carbine

M4 Variant

M16A1

SKS

Browning M2

M60E3

RPG

Minigun

MG42

SMGs

PPSH

MP34

KSG

Dragunov

Rocket Launchers, Shotguns, and grenades

Molotov Cocktail

Grenade

RPG

QLZ-87

RG-6

Discos Locos

We’re bound to uncover more weapons when the game fully releases soon, and we’re amped to see what weapons will emerge as the best in Far Cry 6.

In the meantime, we’ve got some content surrounding Far Cry 6 that you should check out in preparation for the game’s release.

