The Fallout TV show proves Fallout 5 needs to return to California

The Fallout TV show has proven to be an immense hit, with both new and old fans adoring its extensive scope and touching storyline – and it just goes to prove how badly Fallout 5 needs to be set in California.

While Fallout 4 is likely the first game many will jump to when thinking of the franchise, it’s hard to forget the game’s roots. In fact, the first Fallout game was set in California, Fallout: New Vegas also stretched out across the Mojave Desert, and the new Fallout TV show is also set in a devastated Los Angeles.

However, that almost serves to increase the desire for this backdrop, showing that a next-gen remaster isn’t what the fanbase needs. Instead, it’s a brand-new game that should be set back in the Golden State.

Article continues after ad

It uses pre-established scope to invite all fans

Bethesda

Whether you’ve binged the entirety of the Fallout TV show or only watched a few episodes, it’s pretty clear that the scope is immense.

Article continues after ad

Sure, it’s all set inside one US state, but through glimpses of the Vaults, Santa Monica, Hollywood, the classic Red Rocket, and even an homage to the first game, we only get a small taste of what the Golden State can bring to an expansive game like Fallout.

Using that scope, and the notion that the TV show has almost perfectly set up a world for Fallout 5, it’s clear that the entire setting would work fantastically to create a new experience for Fallout fans and those coming into the game after enjoying the series – providing a familiarity to both parties.

Article continues after ad

Why Fallout 5 should be in California

The scope of the TV show is a great place for Bethesda to host Fallout 5. The game wouldn’t have to be in the same timeline, or even start in Vault 33, but could instead form its own stance on the location and feature easter eggs from the show and the first Fallout throughout your adventures.

Article continues after ad

If a more RPG-focused Fallout like its fifth iteration were to take place in California, players could explore LA, Hollywood, San Francisco, and even the likes of Yosemite, allowing a deeper dive into the wilderness rather than solely focusing on highly populated cities. On top of all the stunning places Bethesda could highlight, such a location and similarity would inspire those fans who’ve loved the show to give the games a go.

Article continues after ad

Obsidian Entertainment

Let’s also not forget the game’s rich lore, how has California fared since the Battle of Hoover Damn and the defeat of Caesar’s Legion? Did the New California Republic succeed in bringing democracy back to the Mojave Wasteland? If an alliance was built between the NCR and Brotherhood of Steel to protect Hoover Dam, has it lasted? Did the Enclave Remnants also help and earn the redemption their faction so desperately sought?

We could also explore Super Mutand and human relations since the defeat of The Master. Or how have the events in Boston or the Capital Wasteland impacted life in the Mojave? After all, fresh water should have reached most of the devastated cities by now after the events of Fallout 3. The point is, there are so many stories to explore and so many of them begin in California – where Fallout began.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Allowing those newer fans to explore a region that’s relatively familiar to them could be exactly what Bethesda needs to succeed. After all, they already have a foundation that can easily be built on.

The lore could prove tricky to adapt

Sure, the location would work well for Fallout 5, but the necessity has to be brought into question. We’ve already had a Fallout set in California, so why do we need another one? After all, if we did return to Cali, it would mean confirming which events were canon and which were not.

As so much of Fallout hinges on player choice, would it simply be better to focus on a new region of the United States? How’s Alaska doing since Operation Anchorage? Or, has life returned to normal since the events of “The Pit”?

Article continues after ad

Creation Engine

Anyone who’s played the original Fallout knows it’s a world away from the RPG many know today since Bethesda purchased the franchise. As such, being able to explore the state through the eyes of your character with modern graphics would undoubtedly make the location feel iconic.

Article continues after ad

On top of this, the discussion regarding Fallout leaving the US has to come to light. The Fallout London mod is garnering a considerable amount of support and hype from the community, so is it better to leave the USA behind and head to other countries in Fallout 5?

Ultimately, it’s not that easy. Fallouts’ underlying themes often center around the USA and their society’s perspective towards both warfare and nuclear warfare, but as time progresses, more countries seem to be implying similar notions, perhaps suggesting that those themes could transfer over – but would it lose its signature charm by removing the locations, attitudes, and designs that it embodies?

Article continues after ad

When answering these questions, it’s important to note that the distinct location a Fallout game takes place in isn’t usually the pivotal part. After all, unlike GTA, the cities are all mostly destroyed, removing most resemblances from the gameplay.

Article continues after ad

That being said, the success of the TV show and the hype around Fallout London also proves the game could benefit from familiar locations, and could just be the upgrade many are looking for after the timeless nature of Fallout 4.