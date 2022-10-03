Fallout’s 25th anniversary: Fallout Shelter Update, Fallout 76 free play

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

To honor the Fallout franchise’s 25th anniversary, Bethesda announced a celebration that includes a new Fallout Shelter update and more.

Created by Interplay Productions, the original Fallout launched on PC in October 1997. The series is best known for its first-person adventures, but initially made waves as an isometric RPG.

Since its acquisition of Fallout’s IP rights in 2007, Bethesda has published two mainline entries in the series and a pair of spinoffs.

The last of such projects, Fallout 76, hit store shelves in October 2018. While the property’s future remains a mystery, Bethesda has shared its plans for a monthlong anniversary celebration.

Bethesda details what it has in store for Fallout’s 25th anniversary

One way Bethesda chose to celebrate the milestone year comes in the form of new artwork, which is replete with references to the iconic franchise.

The festivities don’t end there, however. Throughout October, Bethesda will treat fans to giveaways, sales, community-driven content, and special features.

Notably, a new update for Fallout Shelter is in the works, Bethesda revealed in a blog post. As the first content update in more than four years, Shelter fans can expect to combat an alien threat across an all-new questline.

The content will additionally boast new weapons, recruits, and celebration-themed Vault decorations. At the time of writing, this part of the Fallout 25th anniversary celebration lacks a release date, though it should launch “soon.”

In addition, those who’ve yet to try Fallout 76 can join the fun in a free play week lasting from Tuesday, October 4 to Tuesday, October 11.

Active Prime Gaming members can also explore the world of Appalachia for free until November 1 by accessing the game on PC or the Windows Store via Prime Gaming Rewards.

Finally, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can take advantage of a free month of Fallout 1st through Game Pass Perks. This particular offer ends on October 24, however.