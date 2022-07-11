Fall Guys devs respond to ‘auto buy’ bug for skins

Brianna Reeves . 28 minutes ago

Developer Mediatonic has begun issuing statements to players who accidentally purchased Fall Guys items due to the ‘auto buy’ bug.

The issue first cropped up fairly recently, with users noticing that simply previewing an item could lead to an in-game purchase because of Fall Guys’ lack of a “confirm purchase” option.

As of yet, the bug hasn’t received widespread attention but users on Reddit began spreading the word late last week.

Thus far, the developer’s response to the Fall Guys purchasing error has proven less than ideal, particularly for those hoping to secure a refund.

Mediatonic responds to the Fall Guys ‘auto buy’ glitch

Epic Games Players affected by the ‘auto buy’ glitch are hoping for a refund.

Reddit posts shared by users StwPlayer and Giremo_Cp features screenshots of responses sent from Mediatonic to Fall Guys players requesting refunds for accidental in-game purchases.

Giremo_Cp, in particular, claimed they “unintentionally bought a Somebrero kit” for 500 Show Bucks despite simply clicking on the item for more information.

The replies received by the Redditors came from two different support team members, both of whom note that all store purchases are “final and non-refundable.”

If and when Mediatonic plans to address the issue in a formal statement or bug fix presently remains a mystery.

At the time of writing, though, the developers has yet to make mention of the Fall Guys ‘auto buy’ error on Twitter or its Public Issue Tracker.

This buying error follows on the heels of Fall Guys entering the free-to-play space in late June. The free-to-play version of the battle royale experience also marked its long-awaited debut on Nintendo Switch and Xbox platforms.

Known as Fall Guys: Free for All, the free rollout also resulted in the release of cross-play functionality, the Show Bucks currency, and a host of new content.