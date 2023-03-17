TSM COO announces departure from esports organization

Walter Wang announced his departure from TSM as the COO of the esports and gaming company on Twitter after six working at the organization.

Wang said via Twitter that he made the decision to leave TSM “a couple of weeks ago” and announced his departure as COO on March 17.

Wang joined TSM in 2017 as an advisor and worked his way up to COO of the company by 2021, according to his LinkedIn. In his announcement, Wang thanked his colleagues and the fans of the organization while also commenting on his time with TSM.

“My time at TSM has been a rollercoaster ride of ups and downs, but it has taught me invaluable lessons about resilience, perseverance, and teamwork. I am incredibly grateful for the unwavering commitment of our team in rising up to every challenge that came our way,” he said.

TSM has also lost its Vice President of Esports Operations, Dominic Kallas, this month. Kallas announced his departure on March 1 after about a year with the company.

TSM losses COO as esports winter continues

While Wang was with TSM, the esports organization rose to prominence in Apex Legends, DOTA 2 and Rainbow Six while also jumping into Valorant esports. Wang also oversaw TSM’s entry into markets outside of the United States, like Japan and India, while with the company.

Wang was also with TSM as the company’s CEO, Andy “Reginald” Dinh, was investigated by Riot Games and The Washington Post for bullying his employees. Dinh was ultimately put on probation by the Valorant and League of Legends developer and TSM was fined $75,000.

His tenure also included the decision for TSM to sell its naming rights to the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX. TSM has tried to distance itself from the company since its collapse.