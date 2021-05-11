Astralis now listed on US stock market alongside Danish listing - Dexerto

Danish esports organization Astralis have been accepted onto a stock exchange in the United States, marking their second public listing.

Astralis A/S — the parent company of Astralis’ teams in Counter-Strike, League of Legends, and FIFA — are now trading on the OTCQX Best Market, meaning US-based investors can now acquire shares in the org.

Trading under ASGRF, they’re the 500th company to be listed on this particular market and hope it will allow their American fans to buy in and increase overall liquidity.

Astralis originally went public in December 2019 when they listed on the Danish Nasdaq, making them the first esports team to do so. This now means they are dual-listed across Denmark and the US.

Advertisement

The organization posted their financial results for 2020 in March, revealing that they achieved “satisfactory” results despite reporting a total loss of $8.5m and an EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) of -$2.3m.

Astralis made a shock announcement in April 2021 when it was revealed that their star player Nicolai ‘dev1ce’ Reedtz had left to join Ninjas in Pyjamas after six years with the Danish side.

“We are pleased to have qualified to trade on the OTCQX,” said Astralis A/S CEO Anders Hørsholt about the listing. “It will give our current and potential new shareholders an additional and larger regulated platform from which they can conveniently trade our common share and it provides added exposure to an expanding US market of esports investors.”