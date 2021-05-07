Harry Maguire and Dominic Calvert-Lewin consider esports entry with new org Semper Fortis - Dexerto

Following in the footsteps of Guild Esports and David Beckham, new UK organization Semper Fortis Esports are reportedly in talks with Premier League footballers Harry Maguire and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

As outlined in their initial announcement when launching, Semper Fortis Esports are in “advanced” discussions with footballers Maguire and Calvert-Lewin in hopes of signing them as ambassadors, according to Evening Standard.

This move would see the athletes promote the organization through their own channels, presumably looking to tap into the hundreds of thousands of fans they’ve amassed on social media. The esports company recently went public on the Aquis Stock Exchange in April 2021, raising £2.55m at a price of £0.01 per share.

Guild Esports, another UK-based org, launched back in June 2020 with former footballer Beckham as a co-owner and ambassador. They later went public on the London Stock Exchange in October 2020.

The report states that the discussions are in their “advanced stages” but there’s “no guarantee” that the deals will be completed. Negotiations could be completed in the coming days.

Semper Fortis Esports responded to the report through their regulatory news service (RNS), stating that they can confirm the discussions are taking place as planned and they will issue any announcements when necessary.

The relatively new esports company are taking a multi-pronged approach to the industry, with a strategy of “establishing esports teams, forming brand and technology partnerships, and providing business to business advisory services.”

Our CEO @Kevin_Soltani introducing #SEMP to @Proactive_UK. A must watch!!#SEMP 🚀 Semper Fortis Esports raises £2.5M and begins trading on the Aquis Stock… https://t.co/NccSCK3s8S via @YouTube — Semper Fortis Esports (@SFesports_GG) April 29, 2021

In a recent presentation they gave to shareholders, Semper Fortis revealed that they’re estimating a first-year spend of £1.13m. This includes £320k in director salaries, £285k in operational cost, £220k for marketing and product development, and £130,000 for “professional fees.”

Their first major move was to sign Top Blokes, a top European team that competes in Psyonix’s Rocket League. The roster will continue to compete under the Top Blokes moniker, with Semper Fortis acting as a parent company rather than a competitive brand in their own right.