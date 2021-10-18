NIP establish five-year deal with public blockchain Zilliqa

Swedish esports organization Ninjas in Pyjamas, otherwise known as NIP, are the latest to enter the world of cryptocurrency through a five-year partnership with Zilliqa.

The worlds of esports and crypto have converged at an unprecedented rate in 2021, with many of the former’s major teams joining forces with various companies that are focused on the latter.

Ninjas in Pyjamas are the latest to cash in on this trend, entering a sponsorship agreement with “high-performance, high-security” blockchain Zilliqa. While financial details of the deal were not disclosed, the collaboration will initially last for five years.

The crux of the sponsorship is for NIP to create “tokenized and incentivized” experiences for their fans, aiming to deepen fan engagement and subsequently help the org to better monetize their supporters.

Advertisement

As the official blockchain partner of NIP, Zilliqa will be promoted on the jerseys of the org’s teams in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Rainbow Six Siege. The jersey sponsorship will debut at the upcoming PGL CS:GO Major in Stockholm, Sweden.

Read More: NIP return to League of Legends with Victory Five merger

Specifically, the org’s new partner provide blockchain solutions for companies. Their offering includes platforms that they claim will “enhance” money-making opportunities for clients.

Other recent partnerships between businesses in esports and crypto include the $210m, 10-year deal between TSM and FTX and the $15m, five-year deal between Fnatic and Crypto.com.

The physical and virtual worlds are merging.

Esports is no exception. Let's build the future @zilliqa pic.twitter.com/ntjbPsM3hc — Ninjas in Pyjamas (@NIP) October 18, 2021

“The physical and digital worlds are merging, and it has left no one behind,” said Zilliqa’s head of growth, Matt Dyer. “Esports is a great example of this. Over the past year, aficionados looking for new means of engagement realized how esports could be enjoyed as a remote social experience with peers.

Advertisement

“Crypto joined in, adding immersive, play-to-earn components to this world. Zilliqa didn’t miss a beat and has been amping up our efforts to revolutionize the creator economy.”