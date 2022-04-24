OpTic Marved on 35-kill game at VCT Masters: “I was in flow state”

OpTic Gaming took down ZETA DIVISION 3-0 in the lower bracket finals of VCT Masters: Reykjavík thanks to a 35-kill Map 1 performance from Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen.

The VALORANT Champions Tour Stage 1 Masters: Reykjavík lower bracket finals saw OpTic take the win over Japan’s ZETA DIVISION 3-0 off of the back of a 35-kill Haven performance from OpTic’s smokes player Marved.

The performance resulted in the most kills by a single player at the event, previously set by LOUD’s Felipe ‘Less’ de Loyola in the upper bracket semifinal when the Brazilian played OpTic and found 33 kills on the deciding map, Icebox.

“To be honest I was in flow state,” Marved said on the VCT broadcast post-game interview. “When I have a good read on the game it’s pretty hard to stop me.”

Marved also gave credit to his OpTic teammates for setting him up to have such a performance.

“My team gave me time to really understand how they were moving around the map and I think late game, like after the halftime, I kind of understood how they’re moving around the map and where to find my timings and how to win these rounds,” Marved said.

“It was definitely a team effort.”

According to OpTic’s coach Chet ‘Chet’ Singh, the team might have lost the first map if Marved had not had the game he did.

“I’d say a lot of our game plan did work, but also we got a lot of heroics from our Controller,” he said.

OpTic rematch against LOUD set at VCT Masters

OpTic moves onto the grand final of VCT Masters to rematch against LOUD for the chance to lift the Stage 1 Masters trophy on April 24.

Read More: How Brazil is making a LOUD statement at VCT Masters Reykjavík

OpTic previously played the Brazilians in a 2-1 loss in the upper bracket. LOUD have yet to lose a match in VCT play in 2022 and came into the event as one of the favorite to win it all.