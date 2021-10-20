How to get Team Liquid Naruto Akatsuki merch: pre-order, release date, full collection

Team Liquid has just announced a brand new Naruto Akatsuki merch collection. Here’s how to make sure you get yours when it drops in late October.

Shonen anime fans from all over the world know the name Naruto, as well as the fabled villainous group, the Akatsuki.

Team Liquid, looking to capitalize on the show’s large fandom once again, have just announced their second merch drop themed around the 2000’s shonen.

With their first of these collections selling out in under 10 minutes in February of 2021, fans looking to cop the new Akatsuki drop will need to have ninja speed to keep from missing out.

Team Liquid Naruto Akatsuki merch

Team Liquid’s new Akatsuki merch capsule will be available on the Team Liquid store starting Friday, October 29 at 12 pm PT / 9 pm CEST.

The collection will have 20 unique pieces, ranging from shirts to jackets, and even including a couple of shorts to round it out.

While the price of each of the highly anticipated pieces has not been revealed yet, media have been given access to several images of the drop.

Screenshots of the merch line can be seen in the slideshow below, containing 14 pictures of the 20-piece collection.

Team Liquid are no strangers to collaborations, previously pairing with Marvel for a classic spin on the 1978 Spiderman comic series.

Fans can sign up through the Team Liquid store to receive updates on this merch as well as other drops.

But, in the meantime, be sure to check out Dexerto’s other Team Liquid content, and stay on the lookout for other merch collaborations around the esports, gaming, and streaming world.