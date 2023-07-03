F1 23’s first pro league racing season halted due to game-breaking tire wear glitch

F1 23’s competitive racing scene has hit a screeching halt as a major glitch seems to have given some drivers an unfair advantage.

Premier Sim Gaming Leagues (PGSL), the arena where the top F1 Esports drivers go head-to-head, is now grappling with a game-breaking F1 23 glitch.

Ferrari Esports driver Bari Broumand was the first to raise the red flag. He noticed that, after racing in a different car using equal performance settings, the tires held up significantly better than in his usual Ferrari, despite using the same setup.

In response to the game-breaking issue, PSGL has slammed the brakes on their season after running the first two races.

The tire wear glitch raises questions about the competitive integrity of the entire F1 Esports scene, leaving drivers and fans wondering if this bug originated in the F1 22 game.

Reddit: u/meIanchoI Data shows this game-breaking bug could have been effect for quite some time.

Codemasters, the game’s creators, and EA Sports are now gearing up to tackle the issue. As per a recent update on the official game forums, the glitch is now listed in the “investigating” section.

The F1 esports scene relies heavily on the fairness that the “equal performance” setting is supposed to provide. With this setting activated, all cars, whether a Red Bull or a Ferrari, should have identical performance.

However, the unearthing of the tire wear glitch reveals that Ferrari drivers, among others, have been up against unfair odds, given that their tires have been degrading faster than those of almost every other car on the grid. Faster tire degradation leads to less grip, and subsequently less speed, throwing the esports racing scene into disarray.

PSGL also revealed that the results of the first two races have been voided, stating, “The PC F1 results from R1 (Bahrain) and R2 (Texas) have been voided due to the tire wear glitch. The results will not contribute to the S34 standings.”

PSGL has announced that a final decision will soon be made about whether Round 3 will proceed as planned.

While it remains unclear when the season will resume, PSGL has committed to doing everything possible to ensure racing resumes ASAP.

Twitter: PremierSimGL PSGL halted the action after the game-breaking bug came into focus.

As the investigation continues, other F1 23 racing leagues are expected to put their seasons on hold until this glitch is addressed.

Although EA Sports and Codemasters have announced that the next expected patch will be released on July 10, it’s still unclear whether this update will resolve the tire wear glitch.

Whether this patch will fully repair the damage and restore fairness to the game remains to be seen. For now, all eyes are on EA Sports and Codemasters.